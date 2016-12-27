Username: 1

Speaking before the Roswell Rotary Club on July 20, Tom Dunlap has been an indefatigable champion for the elderly of Roswell, Chaves County and the state of New Mexico. Dunlap was found dead in his home Monday evening. (File Photo)

Long-time advocate for the elderly, Tom Dunlap died Monday in his home on [auth] Kentucky Avenue. He was found by friends Ross Robertson and Paul Holstun, according to a police report filed later that night. Dunlap was 63.

He worked for years as a partner in the law offices of Dick Bean at 115 W. 12th St. Bean had been a long-time advocate for the elderly and he gave Dunlap a strong foundation in elder law over the more than 20 years of their partnership.

Graduating from Goddard High School in 1971, Dunlap went to college at New Mexico State University and to Boston University for his J.D. He was a reserve pilot for the U.S. Air Force, but never saw action in the Vietnam War was winding down.

Best known for his activism and advocacy, Dunlap was not afraid to make friends or enemies in the service of elder rights. He was active with the Roswell Commission on Aging and the Chaves County JOY Center.

