Hopefully the holidays brought a lot of good reading and all of our patrons coped without having the library for four whole days!

There’s one more closure to get through as the library will be closed on New Year’s Day as well as the following Monday, as the actual observed day. There is still time to prep and stock up on materials and we will be open the Saturday prior. Story Time is also still on its holiday break, but will resume next year (already) on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

For more information, you can call 575-622-7101 or visit 301 N. Pennsylvania Ave.

Technical Services Supervisor Debra Thomas notes that Karen Kingsbury, New York Times bestselling author of the Baxter family’s [auth] lives, loves and losses throughout the 23 books they have starred in, brings us a Christmas story to warm our hearts, re-evaluate our own lives and feel the real wonder of Christmas.

“A Baxter Family Christmas” is an inspiring story about the stranger who receives the youngest Baxter daughter’s heart when she and her family unexpectedly die in a car crash, leaving behind one small daughter. The impact on this child and the rest of the extended family will resonate with you as they each try to survive the tragedy in their own way, while supporting each other in their beliefs and decisions.

John Baxter, the patriarch of the family, makes a decision to include Kendra, the woman who received his daughter’s heart, in the annual Christmas Eve gathering. This generous and heartfelt invitation causes tension and indecisiveness among the siblings. Some members embrace the fact that the gift of a heart saved someone else’s life, yet others fear the terrible hurt resurfacing and cannot comprehend what it would be like to see this woman, especially on such a momentous day.

Faith, love and kindness bring clarity to the Baxters as they all realize that sometimes you need to look beyond the obvious, question your motives and believe in the gift of life that we all share. And sometimes, when we don’t know the answer, it’s easier to just ask the question.

Karen Kingsbury’s family created the One Chance Foundation, an organization that is instrumental in helping bring orphans all over the world to live with forever families, and she notes at the end of the book that the Baxter Family will be coming to TV as a series. Several of her books have been made into Hallmark original movies.

Colorado, December 1926. Three men dressed in long black coats and derby hats step out of a roadster and walk into Al’s Diner. They are looking into their family history, events that happened 40 years ago, in December 1886, when the town was called Big Rock. An old-timer, silver-haired and weathered of face, is willing to help out with that, because he remembers that particular Christmas and the combination of good and bad things that happened that year.

“A Colorado Christmas” written by New York Times and USA Today bestselling authors, William W. Johnstone and J.A. Johnstone, tells a tale of the early days of Big Rock, Colorado, where there were gunslingers, gold-digging killers and a young orphan who desperately needed help if he was going to live to see Christmas. Unforgettable characters in an Old West setting make for a memorable and enjoyable Christmas holiday read.

Amanda Davis is a reference librarian at the Roswell Public Library. She can be contacted at A.Davis@roswell-nm.gov.

