The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police [auth] were dispatched to a local hospital Monday at 3:02 p.m., when a man came in for treatment of an injury he said he suffered when he was hit with what he thinks are brass knuckles in the back of his head. Police say this took place at a family member’s residence. The victim refused to provide more information about the assault, and did not want to pursue the case.

Arrests and arrest citations

Fabian M. Ward Sr., 40, of the 300 block of East Bland Street, was arrested Monday at 5:54 p.m., during a traffic stop near his home, and charged with possession of marijuana.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 1700 block of Juniper Street Monday at 7:38 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed an automobile was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Mathews Street Monday at 9 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed the driver’s side mirror of a vehicle was damaged.

Graffiti

Police were dispatched to three addresses located in the 800 block of West Alameda Street Monday at different times, in reference to graffiti.

Robbery

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of North Grand Avenue Monday at 12:04 a.m., in reference to a robbery. A woman was allegedly robbed while outside by a man wearing a dark hoodie. This investigation is ongoing.

Theft

Police were dispatched to the 2300 block of South Virginia Avenue Monday at 5:30 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed two tires were stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Main Street Monday at 6:34 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed car keys, and a cellular phone were stolen.

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Second Street Monday at 6:51 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed a purse containing $400 cash, a passport, and various credit cards was stolen.

