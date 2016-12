Username: 1

Katherine Wurst born July 18, 1930 a long time resident of Roswell, went home to heaven Dec. 25, 2016.

Katherine [auth] is survived by daughter Theresa Glenn and her husband Cliff, and by daughter Mary Spengler and her husband Ron and their three children Chad, Jenna, and Jason and by son Richard Hobbs and his wife Linda, and two sons Joey and Dustin. Please make donations to the Humane Society in lieu of flowers.

