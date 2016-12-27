Username: 1

Well here we are, at the end of another year, this one about as upending as they come. Disrupters were everywhere.

On the national political stage, Donald Trump may have been the biggest disrupter of them all, but so was Bernie Sanders. It was a year for political insurrections, and we’ll see in 2017 what direction they take us.

Meanwhile, in New Mexico, we had some political upheavals of our own. Senate majority leader Michael Sanchez, a Democrat from Valencia, was voted out of office after a concerted Republican effort to defeat him, but it was the GOP majority that lost in the House. Now, both legislative chambers will be controlled by the Dems in 2017.

Of course, our Republican governor will still be in the mix, ready with a veto pen and still running the state’s most vital agencies. But after a terrible 2016, [auth] she’s looking more like a lame duck entering her last two years in office.

Susana Martinez started the year poorly and it only got worse. She didn’t get much out of the Legislature during its short session in early 2016, and then she had to call lawmakers back in for a special session toward the end of the year as the bottom fell out of state revenues. Plus, she got crossways with the man who got elected president — encouraged by people like me to stand up to his insulting words — and lost, because he won.

In 2017, he’ll be president and she’ll be facing an obstinate Legislature.

Another big disrupter in New Mexico has been our old friend: corruption in office. It showed up in the secretary of state’s office, when Diana Duran was caught dipping into the government till to support a gambling addiction. Then, earlier this month, our secretary of Taxation and Revenue, Demesia Padilla, resigned after a search warrant was filed that alleges much the same thing: embezzling state money (presumably without the gambling problem).

———

Overall, however, I’d have to say that the greatest disrupter of 2016 was technology. It had a huge impact on the presidential election and moved us closer to an era of artificial intelligence. Self-driving cars, drones, smart houses and robotic aides became far more common in 2016, and the coming year will see exponential growth in these and other high-tech advancements. The age of singularity — when we’ll become one with our computers — is rapidly approaching.

Thankfully, the androids haven’t taken over New Mexico yet, but we did get Facebook. In September, the social media machine announced it’s going to build a data center in Los Lunas, a $250 million project that will create hundreds of temporary jobs and, ultimately, dozens of new jobs.

That’s right, dozens. After the facility’s construction, I suppose the androids will take it from there.

———

Weather-wise, it looks as if 2016 will go down, at least for a year, as the warmest year on record. It will beat out 2015, the previous warmest year on record. In fact, nine of the 10 hottest years have been since the turn of the new millennium.

One might think that such information would push us toward doing something about reducing our carbon emissions, which scientists say is contributing to climate change, but it doesn’t appear that’s the direction we’ll be going. Instead, we elected a president and gave a lot more power to the party that doesn’t believe in any of that liberal science nonsense.

Instead, we’re going to make America great again, and if you can’t stand the heat — well, that might just be the greatest disrupter of them all.

———

Culturally, fake news and the echo chambers dumbed us down in 2016. Social media has created a deceptive blend of fact and fiction, where lies, half-truths and memes became our new talking points. And listening to the other side of the story became passé.

Maybe 2016 will go down as the year in which facts became unrecognizable. At least to us humans; the androids will be programmed to see much more clearly.

———

Tom McDonald is founder and editor of the New Mexico Community News Exchange and writes this column for newspapers around the state as part of the service. He is also editor of the Roswell Daily Record and can be reached there at tmcdonald@rdrnews.com or 575-622-7710, ext. 302. The views expressed in this column do not necessarily represent those of the Roswell Daily Record.

