This 2014 photo shows Goddard’s Desi Flores going up for an easy layup after stealing the ball during the [auth] Lady Rockets semi-final victory over Robertson in the GHS Holiday Classic. Goddard opens the tournament at 9 a.m. today against Belen at Ground Zero while the Lady Coyotes play El Paso-Franklin at the same time in the Coyote Den. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Poe Corn is known for bringing tough boys teams to Roswell for three days of competitive basketball, but the Goddard High School Holiday Classic is poised to make a case for one of the better girls tournaments in the state this season.

“Each side of the bracket is competitive. There should be some good games,” said Goddard head coach Jared Neighbors. “It’s gonna be a fun two days of basketball for sure.”

The Holiday Classic bracket is set up like any other eight-team tourney, but each team will play two rounds today, with the Lady Rockets and Lady Coyotes tipping things off at their respective gymnasiums at 9 a.m.

“When we go to tournaments, there’s always a lot of down time,” Neighbors said. “When we travel, we’re there to play games so we’re gonna try it this year. It’s tight, playing around the Poe Corn, but everyone has to play two in one day, so nobody has an advantage.”

Neighbors said the early tip off time and quick turnaround is a good test for the pressure and time-crunch experienced at the state tourney.

“One of our goals is to make it to the Pit and like I’ve told the girls, if we make it up there they will likely put us at that 8 a.m. slot,” he said. “During summer ball sometimes you play three or four games in a day so I think we’re prepared.”

Goddard (6-5) faces Belen (4-6) in the first round, a team with a less than intimidating record, but that is more than able to light up the scoreboard.

“Belen can be a scary team,” Neighbors said. “Some games, they don’t play well and their scorers are off, but then they hit 12 3s in a win, so they are capable of putting on a show. We have to play good, aggressive defense and shut down the open looks from the outside.”

Neighbors thinks his balanced Lady Rocket squad is tough to gameplan against.

”We have different girls that can score or rebound. We’re not one-dimensional at all,” he said. “Who’re you gonna guard? Anybody on this team can turn it on at any time. We’re blue-collar kids, we bust our tails and I think we’re the kind of team the community can really relate to and enjoy watching.”

While the Lady Rockets and Eagles duke it out, the 5A-leading Lady Coyotes (9-4) will host El Paso-Franklin (14-3), a perennially tough Texas 6A squad.

The 10:30 a.m. match-ups feature interesting cross-class contests as the 4A Shiprock Lady Chieftains (10-2) take on one of the better Texas 5A teams in El Paso-Burges (14-2) at Ground Zero.

In the Coyote Den, 3A Loving (6-1) will face the fourth-ranked 5A squad in the state, Albuquerque Academy (6-2).

Neighbors said an all-Roswell final would be ideal.

“If we can get by Belen and then a tough Burges team, we’d love to see Roswell,” he said. “That means both teams are playing well and I think it would be great for the community.”

The Lady Coyotes defeated Goddard for the tournament title in 2013 and 2014.

Each gym will host a consolation round game at 2:30 p.m. today, followed by the championship semifinal match-ups at 4 p.m. Final round contests take place Thursday at Goddard, beginning with the seventh-place game at 9 a.m.

