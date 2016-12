Username: 1

The Pacheco family is deeply saddened by the loss of Billy Pacheco, formerly of Roswell, NM. He was [auth] surrounded by his family opening presents when God called upon him on Christmas day.

He is survived by his beloved wife Elida and two sons, Roman and Reggie, and grandchildren. They currently reside in the family home in Las Vegas, NV. Further arrangements will be announced.

