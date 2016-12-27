Username: 1

Educating caregivers, first responders and the general public is a full-time job and then some. Priscilla Lujan, New Mexico’s Southeastern Regional Manager for the New Mexico Alzheimer’s Association does all that and supports caregivers and patients in their journey through this debilitating disease as well. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Everyone knows somebody whose life has been affected by Alzheimer’s disease. According to Priscilla Lujan, New Mexico’s southeastern regional manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, someone develops the disease every 52 seconds.

“It is classified as an epidemic,” Lujan said. “There are 37,000 people in New Mexico with Alzheimer’s, that’s just Alzheimer’s, not any other type of dementia.”

As appalling as the disease is, there is some comfort in knowing that nobody has to deal with it alone — be they a patient or a caregiver.

“The association has been in New Mexico since 1981 when the New Mexico chapter was developed,” Lujan said. “Our corporate offices are in Albuquerque. We’re such a rural state that all programs and services that were started in 1981 [auth] have been available all over New Mexico since then.”

The nature of the disease calls for a unique focus.

“Not only do we support the people who have the disease, we also support the caregivers,” Lujan said. “Statistics show that the caregiver passes away before the person that they’re caring for, because after awhile, the person who has the disease becomes free of stress and it’s the caregiver that gets the brunt of stress and all the hard work. All our education and support groups are aimed toward caregivers as well as the person who has the disease.”

Lujan said they provide many needed services.

“We have a 24/7 helpline available in 200 languages,” said Lujan. The number is: 1-800-272-3900. “We have personal care consultations for patients and caregivers. We meet with families and see where they’re at and what they’re needing and what they’re eligible for. We also have respite reimbursement, we help people pay somebody to come and watch their loved one.” They also have referral information about what’s available in the community.

The Alzheimer’s Association also reaches out into the community.

“We have ongoing education programs, such as the first responders course,” Lujan said. “We go into (care) facilities and educate the staff about how to communicate with the person who has the disease. We also educate the nonprofessional.”

Local first responders are making Lujan proud.

“I’m doing a training of first responders, our local law enforcement and EMTs,” said Lujan. “When you approach a person with mental illness, you want to bring them back into reality. When you approach a person with Alzheimer’s, you enter their reality.

“I’m really proud of our law enforcement here. The sheriff has helped me recruit people to get trained. They’ve gone the extra mile on learning how to respond to people who have the disease.”

Lujan explains a course they offer for the caregiver.

“We have a wonderful education course called the Savvy Caregiver Course,” said Lujan. “It’s free. It’s for the caregivers, not only to learn how to take care of the person, but to learn how to take care of themselves, to avoid death. Every time I get someone new in this course, they say, ‘I wish I had known about this earlier.’”

Alzheimer’s is unique in many ways.

“Early on in the disease, they are the ones that are very aware that something’s not right,” Lujan said. “It differs from person to person. Some people come in very aware of their condition and make very good legal and medical plans for themselves, putting everything into place. Some people are not able to do that.”

In years past, it was commonly thought that caregivers should keep reminding their charges about their deficit. That attitude has changed.

“They do know they’re losing their faculties in the beginning and then they forget,” Lujan said. “You don’t keep reminding them, you let them forget. With Alzheimer’s, it’s going to affect your short-term memory.”

Contrary to popular belief, Alzheimer’s is not just a geriatric disease.

“It’s a huge misconception that Alzheimer’s only affects the elderly,” Lujan said. “There are young people that are affected by it, it’s called younger onset, that can be from age 30-up.”

Genetic research has uncovered some indicators.

“There is a gene,” Lujan said, “the acronym is EPOE, if you do carry that gene, you will develop it late in life. But you don’t have to have that gene, you might get it anyway.”

Lujan said there are so many diseases that can affect memory, it’s important to make no assumptions, and to get professional help if there is any concern.

“Every type of disease that affects the brain affects it differently,” Lujan said. “You have to remember that everything we are is a memory. Walking is a memory. Anything that was learned is a memory. We learned space, we learned that we can’t walk under a table without hitting our head. Alzheimer’s affects your hippocampus, that’s where your short-term memory is.”

Fortunately some of the best research on the subject is being done in Albuquerque. The UNM Health Sciences Center announced The UNM Memory and Aging Center in January.

Lujan wants to encourage volunteers and donors as well.

“We are a nonprofit organization, so you can get involved volunteering or helping us raise funds,” Lujan said. “You can look at it as an investment because somebody very close to you is going to be affected by the disease. It’s devastating emotionally, financially, even demographically because sometimes you’ve got to move, or someone’s got to quit a job.”

One of the local resources that helps caregivers is at the JOY Center at 1822 N. Montana Ave.

“We are very blessed to have the JOY Center in our community,” Lujan said. “It’s the only adult day care of its kind in this part of the state that’s available.”

The support of the Adult Day Care Center can make all the difference for a family whose loved one has Alzheimer’s.

“They still have the instinct to get up and do things,” Lujan said, “but the brain doesn’t allow them to have a complete thought, so they can’t come up with their own activities. That’s where the agitation comes in, so as long as they’re kept content and involved and always busy, which is a hard thing for one family member to do. It really keeps them in a good place.”

If you’re affected by this disease, don’t hesitate to call the organization at 575-624-1552. Or go to alz.org/newmexico.

