Speaking before t[auth] he Roswell Rotary Club on July 20, Tom Dunlap has been an indefatigable champion for the elderly of Roswell, Chaves County and the state of New Mexico. Dunlap was found dead in his home Monday evening. (File Photo)

You have to make a sharp right turn to enter Tom Dunlap’s office, located at the front of his home on Kentucky Avenue. He probably enjoyed the irony of that, being one of Roswell’s most outspoken Democrats.

Politics made no difference in Dunlap’s choice of friends, however. He loved a good argument. One of his oldest friends, Ross Robertson of Roswell, admired his friend’s passion.

“If he had been so inclined he could have been an excellent litigator,” Robertson said. “We would get into it over politics.”

Janice Dunnahoo, archivist at the historical museum archives, had known Dunlap through Historical Society functions and his work with the elderly, but their friendship grew strongest on Facebook.

“Tom had the best heart in the whole world,” Dunnahoo said. “He was such an advocate and such a caring person. We often sparred but we always met halfway. I loved to fight with him.”

One of Dunlap’s closest friends was also a mentor to him. Morgan Nelson of Roswell clearly loved his friend.

“We’ve had a friendship over many years, he was the most compassionate person there ever was and the tightest person there ever was,” Nelson said. “He wouldn’t even pay for his coffee. I had to pay for that.

“We had coffee every Thursday and we got him to pontificate on everything, including politics. We had very interesting conversations that covered politics, religion and science. That’s what I’m going to miss more than anything.”

Nelson enjoyed his friend’s ways.

“He could be pretty crusty too,” Nelson said. “If I brought friends or kinfolks in, he would interrogate them to find out all about them. When he got through they knew they’d been talked to.

“He practiced just enough law to make a good living and he wasn’t greedy. He just didn’t want to spend any money. He stood up for old people.”

Dunlap was known for his frugality.

“I owe him $14 for some ice cream,” Nelson joked. “He failed to collect that, so I don’t know whether he is going to haunt me or not.”

Dunlap’s family moved into the home when he was a child. Neighbor Cathy Marley has known him ever since.

“He was a good neighbor,” Marley said. “They moved into the house when he was about five.”

Dunlap graduated from Goddard High School in 1971. Robertson remembered when they met.

“He was a senior and I was a junior in high school,” Robertson said. “Then he went to a different college than I did but we’d keep in touch and see each other in the summers periodically. We used to play tennis in the summers. He was an avid tennis player and squash player. I believe he learned squash back on the East Coast when he was at Boston University. I believe he got his J.D. (doctor of jurisprudence degree) at Boston University.

“He graduated from New Mexico State. He was in Air Force ROTC and he was in Air Force training as a pilot. It was during the wind-down of the Vietnam War and they said ‘wanna get out?’ and he said ‘Sure! Where do I sign?’

“His dad was a pilot, as was Tom. He was a certified pilot before he went into pilot training. They had a farm up in Melrose and he used to fly with his dad up to the farm. I went up with him a few times, in his dad’s plane, he was a good pilot. He was safe and very conscientious.”

Robertson talked about Dunlap’s passion for his favorite team, and how contagious it was.

“He got me started watching the Cowboys,” Robertson said. “He was an avid Cowboys fan. He knew about their history since their inception from 1960 on. He could tell you all about how many stars and players they had. He could tell you how many different playoffs they’d been to and how many Super Bowls he’d been to. He knew them like the back of his hand.”

Robertson admired both of Dunlap’s parents and the relationship they had with their son.

“He was close to both his parents,” Robertson said. “His dad died at about age 64 in the early ‘80s.”

Robertson told of the three people Dunlap held in the highest esteem.

“Dick Bean, Morgan Nelson and Alvin Jones were very much mentors to him,” Robertson said.

Dunlap became a bit of a mentor himself.

“I met Tom right after law school,” said Bob McRae, local attorney and friend, probably around 2005-2006. I wanted to do probates and estate planning like he did and I was lucky enough that he took me under his wing.”

Charlie Phillips, former executive director for the RSVP (Retired Senior Volunteer Program) remembered Dunlap fondly.

“I’ve known Tom since 1996,” Phillips said. “I was executive director for the RSVP program, and we formed a group called the commission on aging. We met at the chamber of commerce and I met Dunlap through that.”

She remembers that he could be terse when he had something on his mind.

“He would call me up on the telephone when he had something specific that he wanted to say,” Phillips said, “and whenever he had said what he was going to say he would hang up the phone.”

Phillips remembered her friend’s devotion most of all.

“He was very opinionated and he was committed to the senior population here in Roswell and in the state” Phillips said. “He worked with (former state senator) Tim Jennings to do some legislative items as well. So he had an influence all through the state of New Mexico.”

Sometimes he would call on his friend, rather than on his peer.

“He would call me up and just start talking,” Phillips said, glad to be able to be there for him.

But Dunlap always remembered his friend’s shared passion.

“I last spoke with Tom when he called me in the latter part of August,” Phillips said. “He said they were having a commission on aging meeting at Senior Circle but I wasn’t able to go.

“I worked with him in the Commission on Aging on several issues. He was very dedicated to being a spokesperson for the elderly.”

Former mayor Tom Jennings also remembered his friend.

“He was a good friend,” Jennings said. “He did more than a lot of people would imagine, especially for the elderly in the community. When I was mayor, there were elder issues and we worked together. He really learned it from Dick Bean, his law partner.”

Former judge Alvin Jones said of his friend, “He was a good man, a good lawyer and a good friend, and I’m going to really miss him.”

Dunlap’s long-time friend, Bonnie Montgomery, summed him up concisely.

“While Tom was erudite and scholarly,” Montgomery said, “he had the magic ability to translate legalese into a message that the rest of us could understand. Tom was witty and loved humor. I often witnessed Tom giving big breaks to clients who were in the lower income levels. He possessed huge compassion for the elderly and disabled. He truly loved Roswell. He was a gift to all.”

