Username: 1

The Christmas season may be a time for peace, but that wasn’t the case for some Roswell and Chaves County residents, according to reports.

Last week, a warrant was issued for a 19-year-old male wanted for embezzling money from his former employer, while two other men were arrested and charged with interference with communication after they allegedly barred loved-ones from calling 911 during fights.

Smith

Warrant issued

A warrant was issue for a 19-year-old Roswell man last week for alleged embezzlement after he took money from his former employer, a local restaurant, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint filed in magistrate court said police were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Main Street on Dec. 12, after managers found that money had been stolen from a change bag when a customer came into the store needing change. Restaurant management told police after the initial report was made that they would get back to them after reviewing surveillance video.

The review, completed on Dec. 16, according to the complaint, implicates John Smith, 19, of Roswell as the offender in the theft. The area supervisor of the restaurant told police she “observed John Smith walking around near the change bag, which had been placed on top of a white and blue storage drawer (by a store manager),” the area manager observed John (Smith) walk past the change bag several times before picking it up (and) taking money from inside the bag.

Police reported watching the video. “While observing the video, John can be seen approaching the employee hand-washing station next to where the blue change bag was located. John puts on his sweatshirt and then puts his vizor on backward. He looks over and notices the change bag is left unattended on the white and blue storage drawer. John appears to touch the bag, squeezing it while looking around the employee area,” says the complaint.

According to the complaint, Smith was the only [auth] person seen on surveillance touching the bag.

The complaint goes on to say that Smith left the bag in sight of video surveillance for about two minutes, but comes back into view of the camera, walks over to a filing cabinet, looks around the employee area, turns around, and unzips the change bag.

“John places his hand inside the change bag, and pulls out what appears to be money,” the complaint stated. “John then tries to zip up the change bag, but knocks something onto the floor. John picks the item up, which he knocked over, and places it next to the change bag. John is then observed placing the money inside his right sweatshirt pocket. John walks towards the back employee exit door, and out of sight of video surveillance.”

The complaint states there were no other employees in the area when Smith is alleged to have taken the money.

There were three other embezzlement cases reported in December, with investigations ongoing.

Yniguez

Battery allegations

Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Pear Street in reference to a fight on Dec. 22. Upon arrival, police reported seeing a man with a wet shirt and pants, standing at the doorway of his residence. According to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court, the man appeared to be intoxicated.

The caller told police that her brother had been over at the house earlier in the day, and had been drinking with Martin Yniguez, 45, of Roswell throughout the day. When the caller’s brother left, she stated Yniguez began to give their dog a bath.

“She stated she thought it was strange that he would be giving the dog a bath, but left him alone, because he was drunk,” the complaint stated.

After a few moments, according to the complaint, the caller told police she heard him begin to hit the dog, so she went to tell Yiguez to stop. The defendant began arguing with her (the caller) and she called them to have him calm down.

Yniguez told police that he had been drinking and cooking enchiladas for the night, and he began to give the dog a bath because he had told the caller he would do so earlier in the day.

The next day, Dec. 23, police were dispatched back to the house in the early hours of the morning. The female caller stated to police to hurry and the call was disconnected. Dispatch told police when they called the number back a male answered and they could hear a female in the background yelling at him to get away. The second call was also disconnected.

Upon arrival, the criminal complaint says officers saw Yniguez walking to his truck from the residence, and contact was made with the caller, who told them as soon as they left the first time, he began to act up again.

According to the complaint, Yniguez slammed the head board to the bed on their wall, knocking it off the frame, and took her phone from her so she was unable to call 911. According to the complaint, they began arguing.

“While the defendant was yelling at her, he began to grab her arms telling her to listen to him,” the complaint said. “She went into the kitchen and the defendant began to corner her in the kitchen, and the defendant punched the fridge, causing all the pictures to fall on the floor.”

The caller told police Yniguez slapped her on the left side of the face with an open hand, and pulled her hair.

“She grabbed the phone, dialed 9-1-1, but the defendant took it from her,” the complaint said, but eventually she was able to make the call.

The complaint states that Yniguez was placed in handcuffs and read his Miranda Rights. He told officers he did not ever hit the caller, but would not answer any more questions. He was charged with battery of a household member, and interference with communications.

Reilly

Interference

On Dec. 24, police were dispatched to the 400 block of South Atkinson Avenue in reference to a welfare check, because two females were allegedly fighting in the area of Alameda and Atkinson. While on their way to the call, police were informed the caller saw the pair walking east on Hendricks.

Upon arrival, police say they saw two people arguing in their front yard. One of them, identified as Tyler Reilly, had blood on his face and left ear. “He was also missing a front tooth, and could barely stand up straight, because he was intoxicated,” the complaint said.

Also according to the complaint, an argument broke out and Reilly grabbed the woman’s mouth and nose, and she began punching him, to get him off of her.

“She grabbed the phone and tried to call the police, but he took it from her,” the complaint said. “She was able to get out of the front door, and ran down the street to get away from him. She said he followed her down the street, and continued the confrontation.”

The complaint stated that Reilly told police that she began to hit him in the face during an argument, so he grabbed her by the arms to keep her from hitting him. He told police she bit his ear while he was holding her.

“He advised she stated she was going to call the police, so he took the phone. He said he took the phone to protect her, because she bit him, and he didn’t want her to get arrested,” the complaint said.

Reilly told police his tooth fell out because he fell down while he was chasing her. He was charged with interference with communication.

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Bethany

« Tourneys start today Roswell native known for advocacy in elder law »