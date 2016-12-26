Username: 1

Wanda Raye Zellmer, 77, won her brave battle against Alzheimer’s Disease on the morning of Christmas Eve – December 24, 2016. There will be a visitation at LaGrone Funeral Chapel from 5 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday, December 28, 2016. A rosary is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. The service will follow the rosary, at about 10:30 a.m., on Thursday at St. Peter’s. Deacon Frank Pitman will be officiating.

Wanda, a native of Roswell, was born on November 11, 1939, to Virgil and Florence Lewis. She was the big sister to Ted Lewis and Virgil “Bud” Lewis. She loved her family and looked after her two brothers while her parents worked, a task made challenging by the fun-loving, ornery nature of the two boys. The three Lewis kids enjoyed a close bond.

A 1958 graduate of Roswell High School, Wanda was active in the RHS band and in the SOS Sorority. She began sewing while in high school so she could enter the Made With [auth] Wool contest. Her first creation was a fully lined skirted wool suit and she earned an award for her work. She later taught her mom to sew. Wanda was very talented and had the ability to look at an outfit in the store, then go home and re-create it on her sewing machine. She made clothes for her daughters until they graduated high school, and then began sewing quilts and other handcrafts.

She met her life’s partner, Cyril “Zeke” Zellmer, while working as a typist at the commissary at Walker Air Force Base. Zeke was stationed at the Walker. The two were married on March 21, 1959, in Roswell.

After their marriage, Wanda decided to attend the nursing program at St. Mary’s Hospital. She graduated with her Licensed Vocational Nurse degree in 1961. That began her 40 plus year career in nursing. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing from the University of New Mexico. She and her youngest brother, Bud, both received their nursing degrees from UNM that day. She went on to receive her Master’s degree in nursing from the University of Texas-El Paso.

During her nursing career Wanda worked at several hospitals, including St. Mary’s in Roswell and the Veteran’s Administration hospital in Albuquerque. She also worked in hospitals in Michigan and Montana when her husband was stationed there with the Air Force. She made the transition to teaching and taught nursing at Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell and the Roswell Job Corp Center.

In 1981 she began a 22-year career as a nursing professor at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. Wanda was a gifted nurse who was passionate about providing the best possible care to her patients. That belief carried over into her teaching and she taught many students that compassion and excellence in care were expected of them.

After Zeke’s retirement from the Air Force, he and Wanda settled in San Angelo, then returned to Roswell several years ago. They were active in St. Peter’s Catholic Church until their health began to decline. Wanda spent time volunteering with her friend Rosemary Smith at the Good Samaritan food pantry, took part in quilting classes through Senior Circle, loved working in her garden.

Wanda loved her family deeply. She is survived by her husband, Zeke, of Albuquerque, daughter Elizabeth “Liz” Huddle and husband Mark of Roswell, and daughter Cathy Brady and husband Tom of San Angelo. Also surviving her are her beloved grandchildren, Sariah McCracken and son Bishop, and Sydnee Ludlow and son Kensington, all of San Angelo, Skyla Stewart of Tulsa, Oklahoma, and Meagan Ganze and husband Hunter of Lubbock, Texas.

Wanda is also survived by many loving friends, including Gene and Winnie Fustos, Jeanine Fustos, and Chuck and Ann Shuckert, all of San Angelo.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Good Samaritan food pantry, 111 E. Deming, Roswell NM 88203, or to the Roswell Humane Society, 703 E. McGaffey, Roswell NM 88203.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lagronefuneralchapels.com.

