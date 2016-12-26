Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Police [auth] were dispatched to the zero block of Cajun Court Sunday at 3:21 p.m., in reference to the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. An investigation revealed a tan vehicle was stolen from a residence.

Burglaries

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Pennsylvania Avenue Saturday at 12:26 p.m., in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed credit and debit cards were stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the zero block of A Street Sunday at 12:04 p.m., in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed two purses, a drivers license, a jacket and other items were stolen from a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of South Michigan Avenue Sunday at 4 p.m., in reference to a vehicle burglary. An investigation revealed a firearm, flashlight and headphones were stolen from a vehicle.

Criminal damages

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of East Mescalero Road Friday at 3:11 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed the front plate of a glass window was damaged.

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of South Kansas Avenue Friday at 8 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed damages to a vehicle.

Police were dispatched to the 900 block of North Atkinson Avenue Saturday at 10:44 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed damages to a window.

Police were dispatched to the 400 block of 24th Street Wednesday at 3:34 a.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a fence and mailbox were damaged.

Larcenies

Police were dispatched to the 1000 block of South Main Street Friday at 5:28 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed clothing was stolen from a local retail store.

Police were dispatched to the 2700 block of North Main Street Saturday at 7:31 p.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed clothing was stolen, but later returned to a local retail store.

