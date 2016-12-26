Username: 1

Families facing Alzheimer’s disease will have access to a free educational event in Ruidoso offered by the Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter.

“Know the 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Ruidoso Public Library, 107 Kansas City Road, Ruidoso. The instructor will be Priscilla Lujan of Roswell. For more information on the presentation, Lujan can be contacted at 575-624- 1552 or plujan@alz.org.

The presentation will help participants differentiate between normal age-related forgetfulness and Alzheimer’s disease indicators. This free class is recommended for anyone who is interested in learning more [auth] about the early detection of Alzheimer’s and related dementias and how to care for loved ones who may be experiencing these symptoms.

Class size is limited and they do fill up quickly. Call now to register.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer’s disease is growing and growing fast. Today, 5.4 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, including an estimated 200,000 under the age of 65. It is the sixth leading cause of death in the U.S., and nearly two-thirds of those with Alzheimer’s disease, 3.3 million, are women. Nearly one in every three seniors who dies each year has Alzheimer’s or another dementia.

Someone in the U.S. develops Alzheimer’s every 66 seconds. In 2050, someone in the United States will develop the disease every 33 seconds. By that same year, up to 16 million will have the disease.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s.

The growing Alzheimer’s crisis is helping to bankrupt Medicare. In 2016, the direct costs to American society of caring for those with Alzheimer’s will total an estimated $236 billion, with just under half of the costs borne by Medicare. This cost is projected to increase to $1.1 trillion (in today’s dollars) by 2050.

Alzheimer’s takes a devastating toll — not just on those with the disease, but on entire families. In our own state, 37,000 New Mexicans are suffering from Alzheimer’s. They are cared for by 106,000 unpaid caregivers, many of whom are members of their own families.

The Alzheimer’s Association, New Mexico Chapter offers free classes to caregivers and families facing the disease. For more information, call 505-266-4473 or the 24/7 helpline at 800-272-3900.

Source for all statistics: The 2016 Alzheimer’s Disease Facts and Figures report at alz.org/facts.

