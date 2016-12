Username: 1

The day after Christmas begins a “returns season” at retailers across the [auth] country. On Monday, Carolina Edwards had her sons Donovan, 7, and Gavin, 5, with her at Target as they made the necessary post-Christmas gift adjustments. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

Related Posts

About the Author: Curtis

« Driver’s license law frustrates some residents; New documentation causing some to make multiple trips to MVD