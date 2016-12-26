Username: 1

Raymond Roy Copeland passed away December 23, 2016. He was born October 16, 1979 to Jimmy C and Terry K Copeland of Hagerman, NM.

Living most of his life in Hagerman, NM, Raymond was a very hard worker. He was a very caring father and a very good friend. Usually a quiet guy, when he did have an opinion, it was a strong one. [auth] Everyone would know his opinion because he made sure he had his say. Raymond loved a good joke and could fix most anything. He was a very good mechanic and loved to “mechanic” with his father, Jimmy. German chocolate cake was by far his favorite dessert.

Those left to cherish Raymond’s memories and his wife, Sara M Copeland; son, Christopher J Copeland of Hagerman, NM; daughter Phoenna K Copeland of Hagerman, NM; parents, Jimmy C Copeland and Terry K Copeland of Hagerman, NM; sister, Gale Poland and husband, Dave of Conchas, NM; and brother, Curtis (Toby) Copeland and wife, Jessie of Hagerman, NM. Also, surviving Raymond are numerous nephews, nieces and cousins along with great-nieces and nephews.

Raymond is preceded in death by his grandparents: Ira G Copeland and Ethlene Copeland, and Curtis Harrison and Gail Harrison-Norrell.

Services will be held at Hagerman Cemetery Friday December 30 at 2 p.m.

Please visit andersonbethany.com to share your thoughts memories of Raymond with his family.

Anderson Bethany Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to be chosen to serve the Copeland family during their time of need.

