Username: 1

Allen

It takes a special person with drive, skill and a true love of community to establish a respected athletic event.

Luckily for Roswell, there was Poe Corn.

Nearly 70 years ago, Corn established the high school basketball tournament that now bears his name and it maintains a high level of respectability throughout the state.

Corn, the 19th of 20 children, was born in 1909 and raised in a pioneer farming and ranching community. He learned early on about hard work, community involvement and physical prowess, qualities that made him a tremendous prep and college athlete.

In the spirit of Corn and all he did for the youth of Roswell, the organizers of the tournament honor a former coach/educator during the event, when such a candidate is deemed worthy.

Again, luckily for Roswell, especially the community’s young women, there was Pam Allen.

Allen, a former Goddard volleyball coach, was selected as the 2015 honoree, but then Goliath left basketball fans on their couches watching the Association and college bowl [auth] games.

But with clear weather in the forecast this week, Allen will finally be recognized during halftime of the 7:30 p.m. game between the Goddard Rockets and Aztec Tigers at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym on Wednesday.

Allen is not just a championship coach that led volleyball squads to glory at Dexter, Goddard, Capitan and Ruidoso, but also a very important figure in the history of New Mexico girls athletics.

Even before Title IX mandated more equality across the nation, Allen was spearheading the charge for the state’s young female athletes to get their chance to compete.

Allen’s first teaching assignment in Dexter teamed her with that school’s principal at the time, Jimmy Derrick, the man widely credited for the creation of the first girls state championship tournament in New Mexico.

Working together, Allen and Derrick helped establish the first girls state basketball season in 1972 and the first state tourney in early ‘73. In the fall, the first volleyball state tourney was held in Portales.

Allen, then Pam Daubert, led the Lady Demons to a Class A title in ‘74 and ‘75. She came to Goddard in the late 70s and took the Lady Rockets to a Class 4A volleyball title in 1980.

After stops in Texas and Hobbs, she returned to her alma mater, Capitan, where she led the Lady Tigers to a 22-0 season and the Class A crown in 1988.

In 1996, she coached at Roswell High before skippering the Artesia Lady Bulldogs until her retirement in 2003, but like many great coaches, she couldn’t stay away from the action and returned to the gym floor in Carrizozo and then Ruidoso, where she captured a fifth state crown.

In various interviews, Allen has said that she always knew she could ride horses, shoot and throw rocks as good as any boy she grew up around, but at school, she wasn’t allowed to participate.

She did something about it. She kept pushing.

Today, girls have much of the same opportunity in youth and school-sponsored athletics because of determined folks like Allen.

Young people need the support of adults in order to participate and excel in athletic endeavors. Coaches and educators such as Allen and Corn are the foundation for the vibrant, successful sports programs that populate Chaves County.

When so many regions of the nation are handing out “participation trophies” and turning off the scoreboard so nobody gets their feelings hurt, Roswell still has competitive leagues for all ages where glory must be earned and sportsmanship is a must.

Such a mentality comes straight from Corn.

During a 1991 memorial dedication in Roswell, Corn’s son, Poe Rolland Corn said of his father, “Poe W. Corn believed that athletics were educationally essential for youth because they provide opportunities and experience of individual success, failures, loyalties, sacrifices, commitment, responsibilities and accountabilities.”

The tournament itself has a history of drawing some of the better teams in the state and 2016 will be no different.

The all-Class 5A field features four top-10 schools and some teams that could surprise, such as 2-5 Bloomfield and the home Rockets, with two of the tougher schedules in the state.

The Sunrise Optimist Club Poe Corn Invitational Basketball Tournament begins Wednesday with 6 p.m. matchups at Roswell High’s Coyote Den and Goddard’s Ground Zero. Belen takes on Los Almos at RHS while Artesia and Farmington battle at GHS.

Roswell and Goddard will host the 7:30 p.m. games, with the Coyotes welcoming Bloomfield and the Rockets taking on Aztec.

Related Posts

About the Author: ajdickman

« ‘Returns season’ begins day after Christmas Liz Weston: 6 money resolutions you can actually keep »