Roswell resident Johnny Gonzales (center) and a group of volunteers hosted a [auth] children’s Christmas party on Christmas Eve at the Southeastern New Mexico State Fair Grounds. Each child who attended the party received one or more gifts collected from the community. This year marks the 13th year the Community Volunteer Program has hosted the event for children from Roswell and throughout Chaves County. According to Kimberlee Greenway, spokesperson for Gonzales, the group is planning another party on New Year’s Eve. The program is well-known to local residents for remembering those in need during holidays throughout the year. (Submitted photo)

