Wanda Raye Zellmer, age 77, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2016. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at LaGrone [auth] Funeral Chapel. A rosary will be recited 10 a.m. Thursday, December 29, 2016 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. A funeral service will be held 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2016 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Deacon Frank Pitman will be officiating.

A further announcement will be made once arrangements are finalized.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

