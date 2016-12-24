Username: 1

Wally Wilson, age 73, of Casa Maria Health Center, passed away Tuesday, December 20, 2016. He was born November 4, 1943 and was preceded in death by his father, N. Wallace Wilson, Senior, and [auth] mother, Mary Alice Pritchard Wilson.

He is survived by his sister, MaryLou Wilson, and a brother, B. B. Wilson.

Wally spent his life as a disc jockey entertaining folks from California, to Oregon, to Texas and throughout New Mexico. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and his creativity, his sense of justice and his ability to maintain any friendship over time and distance.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

