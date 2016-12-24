The Buccaneers deactivated Martin on Sunday against New Orleans in what team officials called a coach’s decision. Martin had not been on the Buccaneers’ injury report as Tampa Bay (8-6) needed a win along with lots of help to remain alive for a wild-card berth.

The Rams benched left tackle Greg Robinson against San Francisco, making the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft inactive for the second time this season.

___

NEW YORK JETS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS

Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, RB Matt Forte, LB Lorenzo Mauldin, OT Donald Hawkins, WR Jalin Marshall, DT Brandin Bryant, DT Steve McClendon.

Patriots: WR Matt Slater, RB D.J. Foster, CB Justin Coleman, LB Dont’a Hightower, WR Danny Amendola, QB Jacoby Brissett, T LaAdrian Waddle.

___

ATLANTA AT CAROLINA

Falcons: LB De’Vondre Campbell, TE Austin Hooper, WR Nick Williams, RB Terron Ward, CB [auth] Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S, Dashon Goldson, G Wes Schweitzer.

Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly, WR Brenton Bersin, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Jeremy Cash, OT Dan France, DT Kyle Love, Ryan DE Delaire.

___

MIAMI AT BUFFALO

Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Jordan Lucas, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Thomas Duarte, TE Dominique Jones and WR Leonte Carroo.

Bills: QB Cardale Jones, WR Dez Lewis, LB Lerentee McCray, OT Cordy Glenn, TE Logan Thomas, TE Gerald Christian and DT Jerel Worthy

___

MINNESOTA AT GREEN BAY

Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB Adrian Peterson, FB Zach Line, G Brandon Fusco, G Willie Beavers, DE Stephen Weatherly

Packers: QB Joe Callahan, WR Randall Cobb, CB Josh Hawkins, RB James Starks, T Kyle Murphy, C/G JC Tretter, LB Jayrone Elliott

___

TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE

Titans: CB Jason McCourty, WR Tre McBride, CB D’Joun Smith, DB Curtis Riley, LB David Bass, G Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro.

Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, WR Arrelious Benn, RB Denard Robinson, TE Neal Sterling, DT Jordan Hill, LB Sean Porter and QB Brandon Allen

___

SAN DIEGO AT CLEVELAND

Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon, CB Craig Mager, TE Asante Cleveland, C Max Tuerk, LT King Dunlap, WR Jeremy Butler, DT Kaleb Eulls.

Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, RB Darius Jackson, OL Gabe Ikard, DL Tyrone Holmes, DL Gabe Wright, DL Stephen Paea.

___

WASHINGTON AT CHICAGO

Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, S Su’a Cravens, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Vinston Painter, C Kory Lichtensteiger, TE Jordan Reed.

Bears: CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, RB Ka’Deem Carey, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, FB Paul Lasike, LB Jonathan Anderson, OL Eric Kush, WR Daniel Braverman.

___

INDIANAPOLIS AT OAKLAND

Colts: S Duke Williams, CB Charles James II, LB Chris Carter, C Austin Blythe, DE Kristjan Sokoli, T Jeremy Vujnovich, WR Devin Street.

Raiders: QB Connor Cook, CB Antonio Hamilton, S Karl Joseph, OL Austin Howard, OL Denver Kirkland, DT Stacy McGee, DL Branden Jackson.

___

ARIZONA at SEATTLE

Cardinals: QB Zac Dysert, WR Marquis Bundy, CB Marcus Cooper, DT Olsen Pierre, T D.J. Humphries, DT Ed Stinson, NT Xavier Williams.

Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise, RB J.D. McKissic, S Tyvis Powell, LB Ronald Powell, T Bradley Sowell, TE Nick Vannett, DT John Jenkins.

___

SAN FRANCISCO at LOS ANGELES

49ers: QB Blaine Gabbert, RB Mike Davis, CB Dontae Johnson, C Marcus Martin, LT Joe Staley, DL Glenn Dorsey, LB Tank Carradine

Rams: WR Michael Thomas, QB Case Keenum, DB Lamarcus Joyner, S Maurice Alexander, OG Cody Wichmann, LT Greg Robinson, DE Matt Longacre

___

TAMPA BAY at NEW ORLEANS

Buccaneers: RB Doug Martin, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy, DT John Hughes, OT Demar Dotson, OT Gosder Cherilus, DE William Gholston.

Saints: OL Jack Allen, LB Travis Feeney, WR Corey Fuller, WR Jake Lampman, RB Daniel Lasco, RB/RS Marcus Murphy, S Robenson Therezie.