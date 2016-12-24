Tampa Bay RB Martin sits in coach’s decision vs. New Orleans
The Buccaneers deactivated Martin on Sunday against New Orleans in what team officials called a coach’s decision. Martin had not been on the Buccaneers’ injury report as Tampa Bay (8-6) needed a win along with lots of help to remain alive for a wild-card berth.
The Rams benched left tackle Greg Robinson against San Francisco, making the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 draft inactive for the second time this season.
___
NEW YORK JETS AT NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
Jets: QB Christian Hackenberg, RB Matt Forte, LB Lorenzo Mauldin, OT Donald Hawkins, WR Jalin Marshall, DT Brandin Bryant, DT Steve McClendon.
Patriots: WR Matt Slater, RB D.J. Foster, CB Justin Coleman, LB Dont’a Hightower, WR Danny Amendola, QB Jacoby Brissett, T LaAdrian Waddle.
___
ATLANTA AT CAROLINA
Falcons: LB De’Vondre Campbell, TE Austin Hooper, WR Nick Williams, RB Terron Ward, CB [auth] Blidi Wreh-Wilson, S, Dashon Goldson, G Wes Schweitzer.
Panthers: LB Luke Kuechly, WR Brenton Bersin, RB Cameron Artis-Payne, LB Jeremy Cash, OT Dan France, DT Kyle Love, Ryan DE Delaire.
___
MIAMI AT BUFFALO
Dolphins: QB Ryan Tannehill, CB Jordan Lucas, CB Byron Maxwell, LB Jelani Jenkins, TE Thomas Duarte, TE Dominique Jones and WR Leonte Carroo.
Bills: QB Cardale Jones, WR Dez Lewis, LB Lerentee McCray, OT Cordy Glenn, TE Logan Thomas, TE Gerald Christian and DT Jerel Worthy
___
MINNESOTA AT GREEN BAY
Vikings: QB Taylor Heinicke, WR Laquon Treadwell, RB Adrian Peterson, FB Zach Line, G Brandon Fusco, G Willie Beavers, DE Stephen Weatherly
Packers: QB Joe Callahan, WR Randall Cobb, CB Josh Hawkins, RB James Starks, T Kyle Murphy, C/G JC Tretter, LB Jayrone Elliott
___
TENNESSEE AT JACKSONVILLE
Titans: CB Jason McCourty, WR Tre McBride, CB D’Joun Smith, DB Curtis Riley, LB David Bass, G Sebastian Tretola, TE Jace Amaro.
Jaguars: WR Allen Hurns, WR Arrelious Benn, RB Denard Robinson, TE Neal Sterling, DT Jordan Hill, LB Sean Porter and QB Brandon Allen
___
SAN DIEGO AT CLEVELAND
Chargers: RB Melvin Gordon, CB Craig Mager, TE Asante Cleveland, C Max Tuerk, LT King Dunlap, WR Jeremy Butler, DT Kaleb Eulls.
Browns: QB Kevin Hogan, QB Josh McCown, RB Darius Jackson, OL Gabe Ikard, DL Tyrone Holmes, DL Gabe Wright, DL Stephen Paea.
___
WASHINGTON AT CHICAGO
Redskins: QB Nate Sudfeld, RB Matt Jones, S Su’a Cravens, CB Quinton Dunbar, OL Vinston Painter, C Kory Lichtensteiger, TE Jordan Reed.
Bears: CB Cre’Von LeBlanc, RB Ka’Deem Carey, DB DeAndre Houston-Carson, FB Paul Lasike, LB Jonathan Anderson, OL Eric Kush, WR Daniel Braverman.
___
INDIANAPOLIS AT OAKLAND
Colts: S Duke Williams, CB Charles James II, LB Chris Carter, C Austin Blythe, DE Kristjan Sokoli, T Jeremy Vujnovich, WR Devin Street.
Raiders: QB Connor Cook, CB Antonio Hamilton, S Karl Joseph, OL Austin Howard, OL Denver Kirkland, DT Stacy McGee, DL Branden Jackson.
___
ARIZONA at SEATTLE
Cardinals: QB Zac Dysert, WR Marquis Bundy, CB Marcus Cooper, DT Olsen Pierre, T D.J. Humphries, DT Ed Stinson, NT Xavier Williams.
Seahawks: RB C.J. Prosise, RB J.D. McKissic, S Tyvis Powell, LB Ronald Powell, T Bradley Sowell, TE Nick Vannett, DT John Jenkins.
___
SAN FRANCISCO at LOS ANGELES
49ers: QB Blaine Gabbert, RB Mike Davis, CB Dontae Johnson, C Marcus Martin, LT Joe Staley, DL Glenn Dorsey, LB Tank Carradine
Rams: WR Michael Thomas, QB Case Keenum, DB Lamarcus Joyner, S Maurice Alexander, OG Cody Wichmann, LT Greg Robinson, DE Matt Longacre
___
TAMPA BAY at NEW ORLEANS
Buccaneers: RB Doug Martin, QB Ryan Griffin, WR Bernard Reedy, DT John Hughes, OT Demar Dotson, OT Gosder Cherilus, DE William Gholston.
Saints: OL Jack Allen, LB Travis Feeney, WR Corey Fuller, WR Jake Lampman, RB Daniel Lasco, RB/RS Marcus Murphy, S Robenson Therezie.
