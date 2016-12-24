Username: 1

After weeks of investigating a recent cluster of Legionnaire’s Disease cases in Chaves County that reportedly infected six people and resulting in two deaths, the New Mexico Department of Health has been unable to determine the source of the recent outbreak.

“The investigation is ongoing, and we are awaiting further test results,” said David Morgan, public information officer for the department’s southwest region.

In the first week of October, the health department was able to confirm six patients located in Chaves County who were infected with the disease, and in a news release issued in early December, the department confirmed the deaths of a 69-year-old woman and a 65-year-old woman as a result of the bacterial infection that causes pneumonia in patients with weakened immune systems.

In the earlier statement, Health Secretary Lynn Gallagher said, “We are working with the patients and their family [auth] members to determine if there is a common link or exposure among the patients.”

For Roswell, this is the second time cases of Legionnaire’s Disease have been reported within this calendar year.

In February, residents of Brookdale Country Club, located at 2725 N. Pennsylvania Ave., were temporarily unable to shower or use faucets in their apartments, and were given bottled water for drinking after a resident was diagnosed with the disease.

In a statement Dec. 15 to the Roswell Daily Record, Heather Hunter, senior public relations specialist for Brookdale Senior Living of Brentwood, Tennessee, which operates Brookdale Country Clubs said, “We have no basis to believe that the recent cases of Legionella are related to any of our Brookdale communities in the Roswell area. While there was a confirmed case reported earlier this year, we took the actions advised to prevent future occurrences. We take seriously the health, safety and well-being of our residents and associates.”

In February, a representative from Brookdale said tests confirmed there were some evidence of the bacteria in the communities water system, and they were working to conduct additional testing. As a result, all plumbing fixtures at the facility were replaced.

An atypical form of pneumonia, caused by a bacteria called legionella, Legionnaire’s Disease was first identified in 1976 when people attending an American Legion convention in Philadelphia developed pneumonia. The source of the outbreak was determined to be the contaminated air-cooling system at the hotel where the convention was being held.

Symptoms of Legionnaire’s Disease include cough, fever, difficulty breathing, muscle aches and headaches. Sometimes patients will have diarrhea, nausea and confusion.

Frequently, patients will seek care at the emergency room where a chest X-ray will identify pneumonia. The disease is transmitted by inhalation of aerosolized water, and/or soil contaminated with the Legionella bacteria. It is not airborne, or transmitted from one person to another.

The bacteria are found naturally in freshwater environments like lakes and streams, and become a health concern when they grow and spread in human-made water systems. Previous outbreaks have been linked to numerous different water sources including water cooling towers, hot tubs, decorative fountains and water heaters. The best prevention for stopping outbreaks is appropriate water system maintenance so that the bacteria are not able to grow.

Morgan said the New Mexico Department of Health has been working with the Center’s for Disease Control on further testing, and they should have the results within the next couple of months.

Staff writer Bethany Freudenthal can be reached at 575-622-7710, ext. 311, or reporter03@rdrnews.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: Bethany

« Casa Maria’s response Uncounted: The deadly epidemic America ignores; How hospitals, nursing homes keep lethal ‘superbug’ outbreaks secret »