Phyllis Lorraine Burton, age 88, beloved and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 at Brookdale Place in Albuquerque, NM.

Phyllis was born to Wilbur R. Anderson and Glenda Opal (Duncan) Anderson on October 4, 1928 in El Reno, Canadian County, OK. She was the oldest daughter in a family of five children. Phyllis married the love of her life, Garold Weston Burton, on February 8, 1947 in El Reno, OK. To their marriage were born two children, Garold Paul (Gary) Burton and Judy Sue Burton. Phyllis worked for many years as a claims representative with the Social [auth] Security Administration in Roswell, NM, retiring in 1987. After her retirement, she lovingly served for many years with the Auxiliary Volunteers at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell before moving to Albuquerque, NM. Phyllis and Garold were excellent vegetable gardeners, and they shared their bounty with friends and neighbors each season. They also loved traveling taking trips to Ireland, Italy, Hawaii, and around the world in 1988.

Phyllis is survived by her two children, Garold Paul (Gary) Burton and wife, Doris, of Albuquerque, NM; and Judy Sue Burton Jones and husband, Lindell, of Lake Saint Louis, MO; along with her three sisters, Joan Herr and Charleece McBee of El Reno, OK and Jean McBee of Oklahoma City, OK; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Phyllis also leaves behind her grandchildren, Russell Burton of Albuquerque, NM, Lori Jones McCollum and husband, Jim, of Henderson, NV, Lindell Jones, Jr. and wife, Kathleen, of Ferguson, MO; step-grandchildren, Suzanna Fambro of Albuquerque, NM, and Tyler Fambro of Breckenridge, TX; and great-grandchildren, Devin Burton of Sierra Vista, AZ, Noel Burton of Waco, KY, and Morgan Fambro and Johnathon Brawley of Albuquerque, NM. She was preceded in death by both her parents; her sister, Glenda Anderson Hale; her brother, Allen Anderson; and her beloved husband, Garold Burton, who passed away in 2000.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 from 12 to 12:50 p.m. at Berean Baptist Church, 3800 Eubank NE, in Albuquerque, followed by a Funeral Service at Berean Baptist Church at 1 p.m. A graveside service with final interment will be held on Thursday, December 29, 2016, at South Park Cemetery in Roswell, NM, beginning at 1 p.m. Phyllis will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband. Please visit our online guest book for Phyllis Lorraine Burton at www.FrenchFunerals.com.

