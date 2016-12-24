Username: 1

Advertising





John Michael Lowe passed away December 14, 2016 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

John was born on 1948 in Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He [auth] graduated from Goddard High School in Roswell New Mexico. He joined the army after graduation and after completing his service he moved to Albuquerque, NM to work. John is survived by his sister Virginia Little of Corona, California and James Lowe of Jacksonville Beach, Florida.

Arrangements are under the personal care of LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.lagronefuneralchapels.com

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Wally Wilson William Peter Carroll »