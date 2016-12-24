Username: 1

Pupils of Flying H Grade School made a snowman in 1944. Back row from left, Riley Smith, Tommy Joy, Louvina Joy and Mary Jo Norton. Front row, Gail Hendricks, Laura Lee Norton, Koger Williams, Lena Mae Williams and Crista Teel (Photos courtesy of the Historical Society for Southeast New Mexico).

Ernestine Chester Williams has written many books, articles and created paintings of all the old ranch-type school houses in the Pecos Valley. She has contributed greatly to our archives and the history of southeastern New Mexico. This true story was printed in the “Old-Timers’ Review,” Volume V, No. I, in autumn 1983. We hope you enjoy it!

Happy Holidays from the Historical Society of Southeastern New Mexico!

Janice Dunnahoo — volunteer archivist.

By Ernestine

Chester Williams

Special to the Daily Record

It was 1944, and would soon be Christmas, but Christmas time during a war is not the same as in peace time. I was teaching in the one-room school at the Flying H Ranch, located in the foothills of the Sacramento Mountains about 80 miles south[auth] west of Roswell.

A few snowflakes of early December were pleasant reminders that Christmas was in the offing. However, I was so busy teaching basics that I had hardly given a thought to Christmas.

“When are we going to start practicing for our Christmas program?” asked one of the pupils.

“Christmas program?” I said to myself. “Surely not! I’m not a drama major!”

Soon I caught on that the school had always given a program, and the community expected me to have one, also.

I started pawing through a stack of dog-eared, soiled and well-used program books that I had found on the shelf, but every time I selected a play, I heard a negative response.

“We did that one last year or the year before,” one of the older pupils protested.

I knew by experience there was no use to order a new book of plays as one would not be available during the war. I decided if we had to put on a play, I’d have to write one myself.

One day, a couple of weeks before Christmas, I happened to meet the range boss at the corral.

“What night are you going to have your Christmas tree?” he asked. “If I know in time, I’ll schedule a short pasture for that day so everyone will have time to get home, clean up, and get back to the program.”

The next morning, with my head in a whirl, I went to school, knowing I had to drop everything and get ready for Christmas. How I wished for some music! An old piano stood in the corner of the room but I couldn’t play a note; I couldn’t even sing!

This image of the Flying H Grade School, which opened in 1935, was taken from an oil painting by Ernestine Chester Williams.

“Uncle Spex can play the piano,” one child volunteered.

So we sent for Uncle Spex. He lived over at the ranch where he did the work in the garden as well as the corral. I can still see him as he used to come to school in his old beat up truck, wearing a green plaid shirt and bib overalls. His shock of gray hair was disheveled and his gold-rimmed glasses rested near the end of his nose. When he sat at the piano with his wife, Doris, who turned the pages for him, he held his head to one side and looked toward the ceiling. I don’t know why she turned the pages; he never looked at them.

As the gnarled, rough, work-worn hands swept nimbly over the keys, the lovely tunes of Christmas filled the room. He played all the old familiar Christmas carols and the little children sang along. Uncle Spex came again and again and helped us as we practiced for the program. Every child took his or her turn on the stage, repeating a verse or a part in the play I had written.

The bus driver cut a huge cedar tree from the hillside above the schoolhouse and nailed it down in one corner of the room. It reached from floor to ceiling.

“What will we use for ornaments?” I wondered.

I found only a few old faded decorative balls and some tattered tissue bells and stars in a cardboard box. When I saw the twinkle in the children’s eyes and heard their squeals of delight, I knew that anything that we did would be wonderful.

In the closet were stacks of old faded, rat-gnawed pieces of construction paper, left over from years past. I got out every pattern I could find and then made up a few. Then we decorated the tree with colored paper chains. The boys cut stars from the lids of tin cans.

At recess, the children went down near the creek and gathered Jimson weed burrs which we colored with some powdered poster paint, and dotted with glue. Then we sprinkled them with glitter, which was left over from pre-war years. Some children brought pine cones from farther up the mountains.

Finally the big night came. The schoolhouse was lighted with gasoline lanterns and kerosene lamps. A fire roared in the pot-bellied stove. The pupils were hidden behind the curtains, tittering and giggling as I dressed them in costumes made from old sheets, salt sacks, and whatever we could find. I made-up their faces with lots of rouge, lipstick, and eyebrow pencil. At first the big boys were reluctant, to submit to such an indignity, but finally each one dutifully took his seat to have the goopy stuff applied.

At exactly the right minute, Uncle Spex began to play a Christmas melody. The curtains were opened and a hush came over the audience. I stood shaking, with my eyes glued to the “prompting” paper lest some child should forget his lines. A little four year old stepped from behind the drawn curtain, onto the stage, and began to recite in a trembling voice:

Christmas is coming

The geese are getting fat

Please put a penny

In the old man’s hat

As the child hurried off the stage, the audience applauded. I sneaked a peek and saw that every seat was filled with women and their own little pre-school children. At one side, there was a young mother whose baby was wrapped in a blanket and it was already asleep on top of a classroom desk. The ranch hands with their plaid shirts, Levis, clean shaven faces and slicked-down hair, stood in the back of the room. Some were backed up close to the stove warming their hands behind them.

For 30 minutes or more, the children sang, recited and dramatized the Christmas traditions, with a hearty applause following each performance.

I breathed and the last sentence was repeated and the last bow was made. Then I wiped my sweating forehead with a trembling hand. Finally, it was all over.

Just as the curtains were being drawn, Uncle George, who was an excellent song leader, stepped onto the stage and signaled to his brother, Uncle Spex, to play. He invited the audience to join him in singing Christmas carols — some were low, soft and sweet; the others were high and wild.

As they were singing the chorus to “Jingle Bells” for the second or third time, feet were patting, hands were clapping and merry voices were all but raising the roof. About that time old Santa Claus bounced in. The children were wide eyed and no more surprised than I was.

As he sauntered down the aisle with a merry “ho, ho, ho,” he adjusted the weight of the white pillow case stuffed with little packages that he carried over his shoulder. When he was finished with his frivolous remarks and his chiding of bad little boys, he began to distribute the goodies to the little tots.

Janice Dunahoo is a volunteer archivist at the Historical Society for Southeastern New Mexico.

Related Posts

About the Author: Vistas

« It is all about a baby and the hope he brings