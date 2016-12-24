Username: 1

Advertising





Former Roswell resident Curtis Thomas Bunton, Jr., age 72, passed away December 11, 2016 at his place of residence in Tucson, AZ.

Curtis was born September 19, 1942 to Curtis T. and Marie Bunton in [auth] Sweetwater, TX. Both parents have preceded him death, as well as a sister Margaret Bunton. He is survived by a son Curtis T. Bunton III (Tray) of Darby, MT, and daughter Keylee Canon and husband Robert of Glendale, MT.; a sister Mary Wagner of Roswell, NM, and four grandchildren.

There will be no services per his wishes and he has been cremated. His remains will be placed in the columbarium at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ.

Memorial donations may be made to the Missing In America Project, MIAP 6900 Danyuer Redding, CA 96001.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Phyllis Lorraine Burton Wally Wilson »