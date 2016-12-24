Username: 1

After the Reuters article was published last week, the Roswell Daily Record offered Casa Maria Administrator Kenneth Welch and Senior [auth] Counsel Brigitte J. Miller a chance to comment. Miller replied to the email request with the following statement:

“The facility appropriately notified the New Mexico Department of Health and worked closely with the Department of Health to identify the source of the infection and to provide prompt and effective treatment. All C.Diff infections were resolved and there were no deaths as a result of the C. Diff infection.”

