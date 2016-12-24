Username: 1

Advertising





Barbara Fulton, age 88, passed into God’s hands on November 9, 2016. Her most recent home was at Sunrise Memory Care in Katy, TX, where her caregivers lovingly referred to her as their Welcoming Committee. We’re certain she’s continuing that role in her new heavenly home.

Barbara Ann Baker was born in Chicago, IL on September 21, 1928. She was raised in Chicago by her parents, Margaret and Ralph Baker, along with her brother Bill and sister Marilyn. She attended and graduated from Northwestern University in Chicago and ultimately Rockford College where she attained her RN degree.

Barbara was taught to appreciate family. It was during frequent visits to her grandparents’ home in Malta Bend, MO where she became friends with the “boy next door.” She would later call [auth] him the love of her life and eventually married David Fulton on April 19, 1952 in Canyon, TX. They moved to Roswell, NM in 1968 where they decided to set down their roots and raise their three children.

Barbara’s career began as a Pediatric Nurse. She later became a nursing instructor for high school students. She finished her career as a school nurse in the Roswell Independent School District. Barbara loved being around kids. Our door was always open to friends who found our home to be a warm and happy place. Nursing was her pride and joy in life. Caring for others came naturally to her.

She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church in Roswell. She was a dedicated member of the P.E.O Sisterhood for over 68 years.

Lessons came without lecture from our mom; she lead by example. She was a true example of grace, love for others, love for our country and the greatest love for God. It was evident to all who knew her that the source of her strength, her joy and her compassion was the relationship she had with the Lord.

Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Ralph and Margaret Baker, her brother Bill Baker, sister Marilyn Froman, and husband David Fulton. She is survived by her son Bill Fulton and his wife Kim of Katy, TX, Patrica “Poppy” Teel and her husband, James, also of Katy, TX, and Julie Speckels and her husband, Chris of Flower Mound, TX. She had 10 grandchildren, Kristen Di Napoli (married to Josh Di Napoli), Tyler Fulton (married to Erin Fulton), Kylie Fulton, Conner Fulton, Lexie Teel, Kaylie Teel, Brady Speckels and Jordan Speckels, and on February 18, 2016 she was blessed with her only great grandson, Wyatt Fulton.

In tribute to the profession she loved, Barbara decided long ago to donate her body so that others might benefit as students in the medical field. It was her wish that through this act, Alzheimer’s research could be moved closer to finding a cure.

Services will be held in Houston, TX at Addicks United Methodist Church on Saturday, January 7. On behalf of the family, thank you to those who loved her. We know the impact she made on your lives.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Wanda Raye Zellmer Casa Maria’s response »