The Lucia Festival in Sweden. The festival starts off [auth] the Christmas season and honors St. Lucia, a young Christian martyr who lived from 283-304 (Fredrik Magnusson Photo).

By Christina Stock

Roswell Daily Record

Where does Christmas music originate? You might think the first to sing Christmas music were the angels when they encountered the shepherds in the fields on the first Christmas Eve. Biblical scholars have been discussing this. In the English version of the Bible it states in the Gospel of Luke, “Then the angel said to them, ‘Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people. For there is born to you this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be the sign to you: You will find a babe wrapped in swaddling cloths, lying in a manger.’

“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying: ‘Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace, goodwill toward men.’” Nobody is mentioning any singing.

Now the question is, what is praising? The first Bibles were written first in Aramaic and translated into the more popular Greek. This Greek version of the Bible was then translated into Latin, which was brought with early Christians through the Roman army to Europe. The Roman Empire fell, but Christianity remained and became strong. Translations of the Bible replaced the Latin versions. These translations include the last versions into modern English.

What we understand about praising had a multitude of different meanings in Greek. Praise can be in the form of word, prayer or hymn.

So, it could be singing — why not? If not on the Holy Evening, when else should an angel sing?

Whoever started singing, it hasn’t stopped and today is a tradition that belongs to Christmas, just as going to church or Christmas treats.

Every country has its own style and history, Here is a little musical Christmas guide around the world:

In Rumania, Bulgaria and other Eastern European countries, which had many shepherds, rural Christmas songs often depict shepherds who interact with nature. A recurring theme is a sheep of pure white wool with jeweled pointy horns that bring beams of light forth. The sheep represents Jesus Christ.

In the songs, it is the sheep that calm earthquakes and floods and so saves the flock of the shepherd. These songs are called Colinde songs. Classical composers got inspired by the Colinde songs, such as 19th century composer Franz Liszt (Hungary). Liszt encountered a gypsy fiddler and leader of a folk band, called Barbu Lautaru. The story is, his encounters were published by T. Burada in an article in the Hungarian magazine, “Literary Talk,” March 1, 1888.

“They were Gypsies who wore large jackets … Their long and thick tresses falling on their shoulders; Barbu, their leader was old, his grizzled beard braided into two pieces that fell onto his chest … You could see his eyes shining full of intelligence and they entered the house, their hats held to their chests. Barbu waved a finger and a strange harmony in the great hall erupted. Instruments consisted of a violin, a flute and a cobza (stringed native instrument that resembles a mandolin).

In every kingdom and country, a social contrast existed that was mirrored in music, rural communities popularized joyful vivid Christmas songs, while churches kept the songs and hymns according to the ecclesiastic leadership.

These Christmas hymns were sung high up in the European cathedrals, accompanied by the seemingly otherworldly music of the pipe organ, reflecting the holy occasion. The cathedrals were architecturally designed to reflect and enhance the music of the choir and organ. The choir and lead singer were often hidden to get an even bigger effect.

Accidental Harmony, a singing troupe from Hobbs, sings Christmas carols during MainStreet Roswell’s Christmas Caroling Contest in 2013 (Archive Photo).

One of the oldest Christmas songs in France that has survived is a song between the ox and the gray donkey in the stable where Jesus was born. It goes back to the 16th century:

(English translation by Christina Stock.)

Between ox and gray donkey

Sleeps, sleeps, sleeps the little son

Thousand angels, thousand seraphims

Fly around this great God of love.

In the two arms of Mary

Sleeps, sleeps, sleeps the fruit of life

Thousand angels, thousand seraphims

Fly around this great God of love.

Between roses and lilies

Sleeps, sleeps, sleeps the little son

Thousand angels, thousand seraphims

Fly around this great God of love.

In the pretty pastures

Sleeps, sleeps, a smiling Jesus

Thousand angels, thousand seraphims

Fly around this great God of love.

On this beautiful solemn day

Sleeps, sleeps, sleeps the Emmanuel

Thousand angels, thousand seraphims

Fly around this great God of love.

Spain

In Spain, children would sing special Christmas melodies called villancicos.

The origins of villancicos can be traced back to the Middle Ages. These songs were originally poetic in form, with a chorus that was nonreligious in nature and usually sung with voices harmonized in polyphony. They were popular between the 15th and the 17th century. Over time, they began to take on a religious tone and soon they would be sung in churches and come to be associated with Christmas festivities, a tradition that continues today. Villancicos are religious-themed melodies, based around Christmas celebrations, and they are popular in Latin America, Portugal and Spain.

In contrast to the Christmas songs popular in the British and Germanic traditions, with rich orchestral and majestic symphonic melodies, traditional Spanish villancicos have more rhythm and are loud. Latin America has also embraced the villancicos and incorporated in them regional instruments and rhythms such as the charango, the sicus and the quena.

We can’t write about Christmas songs without the most famous song of all, “Silent Night.” Throughout the world statistically more than two billion people in 350 languages and dialects will sing this song on Christmas Eve.

The first researcher to ask about the origin of this song was Prussia’s King Fredric William IV in 1854. In a letter to the king, Franz Xaver Gruber states, “It was Dec. 24, 1818, as the assistant priest, Mr. Joseph Mohr, from Oberndorf close to Salzburg, gave the organ player Franz Xaver Gruber a poem written by him in 1816 with the request to compose a melody for two solo voices with choir to be accompanied by a guitar.”

As the legend goes, the assistant priest and the organ player had planned a Holy Eve service when the organ of the little church broke. There is no historical proof for this story, but it would make sense, as the letter stated that Gruber got the poem only on Christmas Eve day. He had to rush to write a composition for a very unusual instrument for the occasion, the guitar. The guitar in those times never was used for church songs, but rather pub and tavern songs.

In the 1820s, Tyrollean singers found the song. It is unknown if they just heard it and copied it, or found the notes and text. From there on, it was carried throughout the world. They take “Silent Night” in its original German version on tour through Europe, Russia and the U.S. Mohr died in 1848, that’s why the 1854 request of King Frederic William IV goes unanswered by him, but is answered by Gruber.

Scandinavia

One of the oldest festivities with children singing happens on the evening of Dec. 13 in many Scandinavian towns honoring St. Lucia. This festival starts off the Christmas season. St. Lucia’s day starts in the morning at home and continues in kindergartens, schools and at the workplaces.

Each family dresses their oldest daughter in a white dress, a red belt and a wreath with four candles. The girl, representing St. Lucia, is followed by younger girls dressed in white, called tärnor, who hold candles in their hands, as well as star boys called stjärngossar, or gingerbread men, and wichte, also called wichtel, who walk in a long procession to the church or the city market at the church. A wichtel is a Teutonic pagan version of a gnome that protects the home and land. It became incorporated into the Christian traditions in Scandinavia just like the yule log and the Christmas tree.

Scandinavian countries such as Sweden have dominantly Lutheran evangelical churches. The Roman Catholic church in Sweden counts a membership of 1.2 percent who are mostly recent immigrants. Sweden was one of the lead countries in the most brutal war known to mankind from 1618 to 1648. The battles were fought mostly in the borders of the Holy Roman Empire of German Nations, which were ruled by the Habsburger emperor in Austria with the Catholics of Spain, Austria, Bavaria and the Duchy of Cologne on one side, fighting against Protestant forces of France, Netherlands, Denmark, Sweden, the landgraviat of Hess, Kulmbach, Pfalz and Kassel on the other side. After 30 years and with more than six million victims, lines were drawn and Denmark and Sweden adapted the Protestant religion as the official church of the country.

The Christmas songs during that period in middle Europe were understandably woeful and reflected hope for peace. Four composers from southern Germany, which is today modern-day Bavaria, stood out in popularity, the Lindau choirmaster Johannes Werlin’s “Irenodiae Oder Friedensgesäng” (1644). (Friedensgesäng means peace songs.)

The Nuremberg organist and composer Sigmund Theophil Standen’s “Musikalische Friedensgesäng” (1651), the Coburg choirmaster Melchior Franck’s “Suspirium Germaniae Publicum” (1628), and a concluding 10-voice “Da Pacem Dominine” (1635) by Andreas Berger, choirmaster to the count Ludwig Eberhard von Oettingen. The first two works were ambitious and grand in composition for a multitude of singers, whereas the latter two are modest compositions. Together, they revealed an optimism for a better future, if not in this world, then in the next.

The Christmas songs changed greatly from the 17th century until the 19th century, adding local state-of-the-art instruments of the time, such as the before-mentioned organ, violin, cello and brass instrument.

While hymns remained the most popular form of Christmas songs in all Christian countries, the Christmas carol was created in its earliest form in the 12th century, thanks to Parisian monk Adam de St. Victor, who began to derive music from popular songs.

England

The first Christmas carols in English appeared in a 1426 work by John Awdlay, a chaplain in Shropshire, England, which today is still one of England’s most rural and sparsely populated counties. This is also the first time that carolers, called wassailers, are mentioned. These Christmas carols would not be sung at church — only by carolers going from house to house.

These traditions in England, including caroling, joyful celebration and enjoying parties at Christmas came to a screeching halt when the Puritans came to power in 1647. Celebration of Christmas and singing carols was forbidden by penalty of the law. However, the carols survived as people still sang them in secret. Carols remained unsung in public until Victorian times, when two men, William Sandys and Davis Gilbert, recovered the old Christmas songs from villages in England. Young Queen Victoria supported the cities in England to bring back orchestras and choirs to perform Christmas songs for the public, so carols and caroling became popular once again. “Good King Wenceslas” was written by John Mason Neale and Thomas Helmore in the Victorian period, 1853, though the music originated in Finland 300 years earlier. Helmore also adapted other Latin plainsongs, such as “O Come, O Come Emmanuel.”

Russia

In Russia, Christmas carols are a combination of Russian and Ukrainian heritage. The Russian Orthodox church believes only the human voice is to be used in worshipping God. This means there are no instruments, just the choir voices that achieve astounding harmonies.

One of the most popular Russian Christmas songs is translated as “The Forest Raised A Christmas Tree.” This also is one of the few Christmas songs in Russia that does not center around religion, but a fir tree that gets raised by the forest to become a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. This song was written in Moscow by a biologist, German-Russian Leonid Karlovich Beckmann, for his daughter in the late 1880s. The popularity of this song was due to its “safe” message compared to religious Christmas songs that were forbidden by the Soviet regime when the communists took over in 1917 and announced atheism as the only scientific truth. The Orthodox clergy and laymen were sent to concentration camps, like Svirlag and Solovki, to be executed after enduring torture. Any practicing Orthodox Christian was restricted from prominent careers and membership in communist organizations.

Seminaries were shut down, churches were vandalized and any criticism was silenced.

The church and Christians went underground to worship and sing the Orthodox hymns in secret. When in the late 1980s Glasnost restored the freedom of religion, the Russian Orthodox Church returned out of the root cellars and shadows, bringing its golden crosses, regalia and Christmas carols and hymns back to the public’s eye. This was just in time for the 1,000th anniversary of Christianity coming to Russia in 1988, though legend says that the first apostle of Jesus Christ, St. Andrew, brought Christianity first into the territory of modern Belarus, Russia and Ukraine. Allegedly, St. Andrew also traveled north along the Dnieper River, where Kiev would be founded around the fifth century.

Also according to legend, St. Andrew went to Scotland. The St. Mungo singers of Glasgow in Scotland perform a song in Scottish dialect reflecting upon St. Andrew and his travels. Though not really a Christmas song, it is performed at Christmas.

India

Christmas carols also are popular in India. While legends say that Thomas the Apostle introduced Christianity to India, there is a general scholarly consensus that Christianity was first established in India by sixth century AD. With these deep roots it is no surprise that Christmas carols thrived there. The oldest Christian community is in the state of Kerala, home to the St. Thomas Christian community.The residents consider themselves as Syriac Orthodox Christians.

Holy Mass of the Syriac Orthodox Church in India (Photo courtesy of Wikipedia).

Middle East

Syriac Orthodox Christians are found throughout the Middle East, including Syria, where the name originates. One of the greatest Christian Orthodox sacred chant was performed by the Choir of Nouri Iskander from Aleppo that was featured during a French documentary, “Le Silence des anges – Terres et voix de l’Orient orthodoxe” (1999).

Syriac composer Iskandar was born in Aleppo in 1938. He studied at the higher institute of music at the University of Cairo and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music. In 1973, Iskandar presented the first professional Syriac musical festival at the auditorium of the UNESCO Palace in Beirut.

In 1997, he represented the Syrian Arab folklore songs proving that their original source is the Syriac church hymns. Iskandar notated Beth Gazo, The Treasury of Chants, of the Syriac church, according to the Edessian school of rhythms.

This work is unique in the documentation of church music. The whereabouts of the former members of the Iskandar choir in the war-torn town of Aleppo is mostly unknown. Many found refuge in Europe and Sweden, such as Iskandar did.

His daughter, Sousan Eskandar, said in an article in the German newspaper “Neue Musik Zeitung” (New Music Newspaper)published on March 29, 2016, that many musicians fled because of the civil war. “My parents went to Sweden where my father had a teaching position waiting for him. I was already of age and didn’t receive a visa.”

This was in 2012. Sousan Iskandar did receive a visa from Germany and lives in the town of Lübeck today, where she teaches music to immigrant children. “Music is a wonderful method of communication and integration. Many children should profit from that,” she said.

20th century

Christmas music got another boost in the 20th century, when the United States gave birth to jazz, swing, rock ‘n’ roll, rap, country and pop music. This style of Christmas music got popular among the younger generation of its time and in the countries around the world thanks to radio, movies, television and the internet.

Although the origin of Christmas carols seem to be so long ago, musicians today find inspiration for their compositions in songs past, such as in the “Winter Song” by Sara Bareilles and Ingrid Michaelson, “Love’s Pure Light” by Maeve, “A Baby Changes Everything” by Faith Hill, the Trans-Siberian Orchestra and the music by the acappella group Pentatonix. The Pentatonix focuses on vocals and harmonizing, such as in their performance of the classic song, “Carol of the Bells.”

This new generation of musicians makes sure that the message of love — which is the biggest part of Christmas songs, hymns and carols — will not go out of style.

