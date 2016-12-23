Username: 1

Christmas is this weekend and it brings back a lot of memories of years past. Some were spent here in Roswell, while others were spent outside of the city. Occasionally I was also out of the state and maybe even the continental United States.

I believe that this holiday, unlike many others we celebrate is one you can find just about anywhere in the world. It has always been my favorite time of the year because everyone seems to be in a great mood and the spirit of giving is usually present everywhere you turn.

As a former member of the military, I have spent Christmas aboard ships, on duty at Marine bases, and in military housing at some bases around the world, but none will ever compare to being home. Whenever I think of Christmas, it usually begins with the sounds and smells that always came from my mother’s and those I used to find at my grandmother’s kitchen when she was still with us.

I remember my grandmother’s home first since it had such a natural warmth to it. Mama, as we called her, was old fashioned and loved her woodburning stove above any other modern convenience. It was her ritual to wake up each [auth] morning, walk to one of the back rooms where she always kept a store of freshly cut wood, and then grab a handful for the day. She had a wood box next to the stove where she would keep enough to begin with, and then add those she carried to replenish the supply.

Next, she stuffed the inside with enough to start the fire and then add a tiny bit of kerosene to get it going. Once the fire was well on its way, she would set her coffee pot on to brew and take her morning shower. By the time she returned, the coffee was ready, the fire was nice and hot, and it was time to begin cooking and baking for the day.

What made her kitchen so incredible were the smells of wood burning, coffee percolating, and pinto beans cooking, which would be ready later that day for Christmas dinner.

She didn’t have to worry about the turkey since she had blessed us with many aunts who would bring the main dishes sometime later that day. I remember sitting there with her as a young boy, drinking hot coffee with heaping spoonfuls of sugar, and canned Pet milk, all the while inhaling all the incredible smells of that small kitchen. To this day, I still drink my coffee sweet and with a lot of creamer.

My own mother’s kitchen was similar, but the smells were different. She tended to be a modern woman who enjoyed all the conveniences technology could bring. The smells coming from our kitchen were different, and yet still slightly similar since she was after all, her mother’s daughter. My mom had a Comal, or cast iron griddle, which covered two burners where she would cook her tortillas on. For Christmas Day she would begin early to make a huge stack that would feed not only her five children and husband, but anyone else coming by to visit that day.

Also, for Christmas Day, there were cookies to be baked, tamales to be made, and chili to be roasted. Each of these foods have a very distinctive odor and normally did not follow in the order I mentioned, but were sometimes mixed in all together, which created a very unique smell coming from the Jimenez kitchen and usually permeating the entire house.

Green chile roasting is one of those pungent smells that hits your nostrils and can make your mouth water, depending on your love for green chile! Tortillas on the Comal are one of those odors that seem to waft out of the kitchen, grab you by the collar, and say, “Come here and grab one!” We used to get shooed out of Mom’s kitchen a lot when she was taking them fresh and hot off of the Comal as we tried to score one, and then put a pat or three of butter that quickly melted.

Mom’s Christmas cookies were always sugar cookies with a lot of icing which may be why I always enjoyed Mama Tucker’s sugar cookies so much. I think we should have declared a national day of mourning when the original owners closed up shop. I truly believe that Christmas is more about just gifts, tinsel, and lights strung up all over the place.

I think for many of us, it is about home and all the memories we carry with us. As we come near to ending 2016, I wish you a Merry Christmas filled with all the sights, smells and sounds this holiday can give. Merry Christmas, Roswell!

Jose Mike Jimenez is a freelance writer and was an instructor at ENMU-R until his retirement. He can be reached at jmikejimenez@hotmail.com.

