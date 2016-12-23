Username: 1

The arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of [auth] law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 700 block of West Ninth Street Thursday at 5:54 p.m., in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a window was damaged.

Larceny

Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Main Street Thursday at 11:35 a.m., in reference to a theft. An investigation revealed two pairs of boots were stolen from a local retail store.

