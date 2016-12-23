Username: 1

If the National Weather Service is correct, Roswell will not have a white Christmas this year.

However, if trouncing around in the white fluffy stuff is important to you on Christmas, there is around a 30 percent chance of [auth] snow tonight in both or our nearby mountain towns, Ruidoso and Cloudcroft.

This afternoon in Roswell, forecasters are predicting sunny skies and a high near 62. Christmas Day also will be sunny, with a high around 63.

The weather could get a bit frisky tonight in Cloudcroft. The NWS is predicting winds ranging at 32-37 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. The predicted low is 23 degrees. A 30 percent chance of snow begins around 5 p.m.

In Ruidoso, today’s high is expected around 56 with possible snow showers beginning around 11 p.m.

The chance for snow showers continues on Christmas Day, with a night near 39.

