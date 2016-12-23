Username: 1

Stephen “Steve” Genevese, age 63, passed away on December 19, 2016. Born September 25, 1953, in Washington DC, he became a long time resident of Roswell and the proud [auth] owner of Power Electronics. He lived a caring and humble life, always willing to help others in the ways only he knew how.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Genevese and Cecilia Louise Cassidy, and his brother Douglas Genevese. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Melanie Clay, sisters Carole Donagher (John), Laurene Sagnella and Gabrielle Ingram (Bill) along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends and pets.

Memorial services to be announced.

