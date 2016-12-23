Username: 1

Mark Canon Brown, age 44, of Roswell passed away Friday December 16, 2016. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday December 27, 2016 at LaGrone Funeral Chapel. Pastor Doug Austin of Country Club Road Church of Christ will be officiating. Military Honors rendered [auth] by the Roswell Veterans Honor Guard and the Patriot Guard Riders.

Mark Canon Brown left us to be with the Lord on December 16, 2016. Mark served honorably in the Armed forces under the Army and the Air Force until being medically discharged and was an accomplished motorcycle rider and expert marksman and avid shooting sports enthusiast. Mark was a great father and devoted his life to his son Cody and was loved by many friends and family, he will be truly missed by all.

He is preceded in death by his mother Betty Lou Walker and his father Vietnam veteran Allen Brown.

He is survived by his son Cody “Cato” Brown.

