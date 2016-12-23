Username: 1

Keeping up with the needs of Roswell’s disabled population requires many skills and a lifetime of dedication. Audra Wilson and her staff work diligently to maintain their skills. Their dedication and love for the people they serve keep them motivated. (Curtis Michaels Photo)

The story is so common. It’s a safe bet that everybody knows somebody who has a disability and has slipped through the cracks when it comes to getting the services they need to live independently. Either friends or family step up, or the person ends up living the rest of their life in a nursing home.

This is the scenario that Choices is designed to prevent. Audra Wilson, executive director of Choices, explained what Choices is.

“Choices is an advocacy and independent living center for the disabled,” Wilson said. “We do a lot of advocacy. We also teach people how to live independently. Anything that you can possibly think of, we help with. Social Security disability, Medicaid issues, money management, anything from day-to-day life that somebody with a disability might need.”

Choices has been around for almost 20 years now, and its client-base is always shifting.

“Choices has been in Roswell since 1998,” Wilson said. “We are also in Lea and Eddy counties. We’re currently serving about 300 people. We get new clients every day. Each month, we can have anywhere from five to 20 that come through the door.”

In a constant effort to catch those who might otherwise fall through the system’s cracks, the folks at Choices continually reach out to the public.

“We try to hit community events, we go to health fairs, job fairs and we go to the county fairs,” Wilson said. “In Hobbs we do Breakfast with Cops. We work with radio as much as we can.”

They’re well known in the health-care community.

“We get a lot of referrals from the hospitals,” Wilson said. “We try to bridge the gap of services so when they first come out they have an agency to work with, so they’re safe.”

Reaching out

The big thing is getting their message out.

“I would like people to know that we’re [auth] here,” Wilson said. “I know that families are struggling to find services for their family members and don’t really know where to go. If we can’t do something for them we will find somebody that can. We have a lot of community agencies that we partner with to make sure that everybody receives the best service, so it’s important to know that we’re here.”

They run up against a common misconception, however.

“When you say ‘independent living center,’ a lot of people think of nursing homes,” Wilson said. “But we’re not. We’re keeping people in the community. We help people stay independent so they don’t have to leave their homes.”

Keeping people independent in their own homes requires attention to detail and a fierce dedication.

“We do a lot of advocacy,” Wilson said. “People lack so much just because they don’t know where to get it, or they went about it the wrong way and they have a mess or something and we walk through that, with them to unwind everything and get it where it should be. We really just want people to have what they need to be happy and live the life they want to live.”

Applying for Social Security Disability is a daunting experience and Choices is there to help.

“We walk through the Social Security process with our people from beginning to end,” Wilson said. “If there are appeals, if they have to go to court, we go with them. We can do stuff with legal rights but most of that falls under Social Security, we’re not lawyers but we can go in as representatives. That process can be a little intimidating for people.”

Money is one of the touchier subjects when dealing with Social Security. Choices has an answer.

“We’ve partnered with a rep-pay (representative payee) service out of Las Cruces,” Wilson said. “When you have Social Security, some people are required to have representative payee, somebody who manages their money. So we’ve partnered with a gentleman who was a banker for many years. Social Security is finicky, you have to keep receipts and you have to be able to show where all your money went.”

New programs

One fairly new program is really taking off for them.

“Our biggest success story comes from one of our newer programs,” Wilson said. “We started a service dog program about a year and a half ago. We have three puppies that are in training that will be fully trained by February. They’re going to veterans. PVT did the Cruisin’ for Vets for us to raise the money. So we do have three veterans who will be receiving their service dogs by February.”

The program is new because the need is relatively new, and people have been there for them.

“We’ve partnered with a veteran out of Hobbs who trains the dogs at a much lower cost, so it keeps him busy and it benefits the community,” Wilson said. “We don’t want consumers paying out of pocket.”

Professional guidance has been a blessing along the way.

“We start with pups,” Wilson said. “The trainer hand-picks the pups to match the person they’ll be serving. Training a service dog is very extensive work. It’s a process, but it’s a good process.”

Wilson has found the process rewarding for her as well as for the clients.

“It’s amazing to watch this process,” Wilson said. “You meet these gentlemen who are very reserved, and to watch them open up when they first meet the pups. I’ve had three gentlemen who have really come out of their shells, their lives have changed and they don’t even have them yet, so we’re excited.”

Choices is about to start another project.

“We are starting a new program next summer in Eddy County,” Wilson said. “It’s called the Tax Credit Properties for Special Needs Housing.”

There will soon be new housing available for disabled people in Eddy County due to this program. Locally, housing needs are met with the help of landlords who have a spirit of community.

“We have some great landlords in Roswell who work with us,” Wilson said. “We’ve housed a lot of homeless people that were in and out of the shelters, and in and out of the hospitals by partnering with those landlords. When they have an issue they call us to be the mediators to get things resolved rather than kicking them out.”

New customers

There have been not-all-that-surprising trends developing in the field of disability assistance.

“People seem to have forgotten that veterans have seen a lot and need our help,” Wilson said. “We’ve seen a lot of veterans come through our doors.”

Even while tax dollars have created many of their newest customers, tax dollars are not always sufficient to help those new customers.

Choices gets most of its money from the state.

“Choices is state funded,” Wilson said. “We can do fundraising, but we can’t do it on work hours, so when you see staff doing fund raising, it’s volunteer work.”

They couldn’t do what they do alone.

“Community involvement is huge in what we do,” Wilson said. “People don’t understand the littlest thing they can do can make the biggest difference for someone in need.”

Another aspect of Choices success is the “been-there-done-that” factor.

“Out of my staff of eight, I only have two that are not disabled individuals themselves,” Wilson said. “Peer support is big, because they’ve walked in those shoes as well.”

From that place of understanding, Choices is careful about who they connect a client with for services.

“We connect our people to doctors who will listen to them,” Wilson said, “who are disability friendly and who really pay attention to their patients.”

As hard as they work at Choices, nobody bats 1,000.

“It would be great to say we solve everybody’s issues,” Wilson said. “But we don’t. We do our best, but sometimes that’s not enough.

“A lot of people fall through the cracks, and we try to keep that from happening. We’re not doctors or nurses and we’re not social workers, we’re just people, so we get to fill in the gaps in the middle.”

Choices offices are at 1717 W. Second St. Suite 115. The phone number is 575-627-6727. Their website is choicescil.org.

