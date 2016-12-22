Username: 1

The [auth] arrest records available in the police blotter are public information. Any indication of an arrest on a charge and/or multiple charges does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. If a charge has been dropped and you wish to have a retraction published in the newspaper, please submit written documentation from a court or law enforcement agency showing that the charge was dropped. Also, amounts of controlled substances published in the police blotters may include the weight of the containers. Please visit the Roswell Police Department’s website at rpdp2c.org/ before calling the newspaper.

Arrests and arrest citations

Estela M. Nava, 26, of the 100 block of Ash Avenue, was arrested Wednesday at 2:48 a.m. in the 600 block of Orange Street and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. An investigation alleges she was in possession of an aluminum container and an aluminum smoking device.

Burglary

Police were dispatched to the 1600 block of Madison Avenue Wednesday at 5:50 a.m. in reference to a burglary. An investigation revealed a toolbox was stolen from a vehicle.

Criminal damage

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of West Country Club Road Wednesday at 1:22 a.m. in reference to a criminal damage complaint. An investigation revealed a commercial alarm was going off.

