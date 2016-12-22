Username: 1

A water main leak at the city’s golf course created this new “water feature.” (Submitted Photo)

A pressure relief [auth] valve on a water main that runs through the Nancy Lopez Golf Course at Spring River has broken open, causing water to be released into the Spring River on the course.

The valve is designed to open up and relieve pressure in the water main and once pressure relief has occurred, the valve is to close. The pressure is relieved by letting air and water out by means of a drainpipe to the normally dry Spring River that runs through the course. In this case the valve opened and did not close and the relief valve continues to send water into the Spring River, creating what can be unofficially considered a temporary new water feature to the course. Other valves (of a different type) along the water main are also experiencing trouble completely closing.

Contractors were able to slow down the flow from the relief valve, and a full repair is being planned once the one and only company in the region with the expertise for this repair is available. The golf course currently remains open for public use.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« New officers for GOP group are sworn in Pecos Trails Transit holiday schedule »