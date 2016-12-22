Username: 1

Jim Bloodhart and the Chaves County Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots Foundation would like to thank the city of Roswell and Chaves County for donating toys for over 1,000 kids this Christmas!

The Chaves County Marine Corps Toys For Tots Foundation would [auth] also like to thank the Roswell NM Lowrider Car Club for putting forth tremendous effort and participation in this holidays campaign – your help was very much appreciated. Chaves County Marine Corps Toys For Tots thanks All American Cleaners for donating space and creating awareness for the cause as well.

If you would still like to contribute and make a monetary donation, there’s still a little bit of time left. Just visit toysfortots.org and there are a number of ways you can give a message of hope to less fortunate children this Christmas.

To receive a shiny new toy during the holidays can mean the difference in the fulfilled dreams and hopes of our youth, now and in the future.

Thank you Roswell

