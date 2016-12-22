Username: 1

The city of Roswell finalized the sale of about 9 acres of land near the International Law Enforcement Academ, to Tulip Development on Thursday. The land will be used for an extended stay hotel, a one- and two-bedroom apartment complex and possibly a restaurant. From left: Interim City Manager Rob Hogan, Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh, Sharon Coll, City Clerk, John Mulcahy, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp., Angelina Kunwar, and Ram Kunwar, principal, Tulip Development. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

An investment firm from Texas purchased about nine acres of land Thursday from the city of Roswell with plans to build an extended-stay hotel, an apartment complex and possibly a restaurant at the Roswell International Air Center.

Tulip Development LLC, a corporation based in Sunnyvale, Texas, and also the owners of the Roswell Movie Studio north of the city limits, has closed on the “L” shaped parcel next to the International Law Enforcement Academy on East Martin and South Gail Harris streets.

Ram Kunwar and his daughter Angelina, both from the investment firm, were present during Thursday’s closing at Landmark Title in Roswell. They agreed to pay $250,000, a [auth] deal that will require approval by the City Council at its Feb. 11 meeting.

The deal was partially negotiated by John Mulcahy, president of the Roswell-Chaves County Economic Development Corp. According to presentations by the EDC, the investor group has been working with Extended Stay America to build a hotel that would serve not only typical visitors, but also business professionals staying in the city for weeks or months.

“From an economic development standpoint, an extended stay at the air center is in direct support of workforce needs out at the air center, so that people can stay, contractors can stay out at the air center to be able to work in Aersale, and Stewart and Baldwin,” Mulcahy said.

The two-phase development is projected to cost $25 million to complete.

“Phase I is the extended stay hotel, and phase II is the apartment complex on the east side of the property, Mulcahy said. “The total project is $25 million, phase I and phase II.”

Plans are to complete phase I within the first year, with the one- and two-bedroom apartments being completed the second year.

“Its very good to support the needs of industry here in town,” Mulcahy said. “It also supports the travelers that may be coming through our airport. Again, economic development involvement is primarily due to the work-force needs at the air center.”

Air center businesses, such as the ones focusing on security training and military aircraft crew and pilot training, often work with out-of-state and international customers for long periods.

Roswell Mayor Dennis Kintigh said the sale of the land is good for the city. Now that its private property, it can be developed, and the city can collect taxes on it, he said.

“Now the land that had been sitting as city property, is now private property, which means its now going to be able to be used for generating business activity, which is economic activity, paying property taxes, all those good things that will help make this community better,” Kintigh said.

In its contract with the city, the Tulip Development LLC has about 50 months to develop the property or the city could take it back.

“We don’t want to go through this process of selling land just to have it sit empty,” Kintigh said. “We want to sell it so people will develop businesses out there. Thats the objective, develop businesses. So you do that, we’re good, you don’t do that, we’re going to exercise that option and refund your money, and take that land back.”

Kintigh said the addition of more local businesses give Roswell residents more options.

“We have more employment for people. Sometimes if its like a retail business, more options to do retail, and its always more options for employment, which is something we always like to see, and there’s a psychological effect of seeing new things constructed that is always encouraging, so we like to see that,” Kintigh said.

According to Kintigh, the city will always entertain proposals for development, but there’s nothing else currently on the books.

“We’re excited, very excited,” Kintigh said. “We’re looking forward to it.

The Kunwars split their time between Texas, where they own a movie theater, and Roswell, where they have been investing for a couple of years.

