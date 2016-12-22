St. Andrew’s adds yoga classes, changes class times
Yoga at St. Andrew's will continue in 2017 with additional class times available. Yoga for Kids (ages 6-12) will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Yoga for Teens (13 and older) at 4 p.m. on Thursdays.
Yoga for Absolute Beginners (adults) will move to 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays beginning Jan. 5 and a new Level I Yoga will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays.
There is no fee for class participation, but a donation is welcome. Adult classes are for all ages, abilities and experience levels. Wear loose-fitting clothing that allows you to move with ease.
No advance registration is required. Enter through the courtyard at 505 N. Pennsylvania Ave. and follow the signs.