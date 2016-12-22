Username: 1

I read in the paper where Belen and several other small towns across the country are refusing to take down their nativity scenes despite legal threats. I say good for them. As the mayor of Belen states, “The nativity scene not only represents the history of our town, it represents our culture.”

Why can’t people just enjoy the holiday [auth] season? This is all getting so ridiculous. Groups such as the Freedom from Religion Foundation become so incensed at seeing representations of other’s faith that they often resort to the courts, which have become a refuge for too easily offended secularists and “progressives.” Does that plastic baby Jesus really impact your life so much that it must be removed?

The Constitution guarantees freedom of religion, not freedom from religion. I find politically correct censorship to be a bigger threat to our freedom than a nativity scene on a courthouse lawn. People who may think this is only about a nativity scene just don’t get it. Secularism has become our new national religion and its creed. Political correctness is forcing that religion upon us all.

I think we all should fight for our historical traditions, which are so important for a successful and healthy society. We must defend our historic buildings and neighborhoods and our historic institutions, beliefs and traditions. They do indeed represent who we are as a culture.

Donald Daugherty

Roswell

