Goddard junior center Dalin Stanford rejects a shot attempt by Valencia’s Brendon Chavez during first quarter action of the Rockets’ 56-43 victory over the visiting Jaguars Thursday afternoon at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gym. Stanford finished the game with six points, 16 rebounds and five blocks. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Above: Goddard junior guard Tommy Madrid absorbs contact as he scores against Valencia’s Joey Heinlein during the Rockets’ 56-43 win over the visiting Jaguars Wednesday afternoon at Goddard’s Ground Zero Gyn. Madrid led the Rockets with 14 points on 6 of 10 shooting. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

Below: Goddard freshman guard Xavier Garcia drains a 3-pointer as Valencia’s Will Terrel closes in during the Rockets’ 56-43 victory over the Jaguars on Wednesday. Garcia had nine points, all 3s, and shot 60 percent from long range. (Shawn Naranjo Photo)

The Goddard Rocket boys basketball team used a monster opening quarter and some nice defensive pressure from a variety of players to down the Valencia Jaguars 56-43 inside Ground Zero on the campus of Goddard High School. The win moved the Rockets to 6-5 on the year.

“We needed a win. We needed to go above .500,” stated a pleased coach Anthony Mestas. “We played really good team basketball. Some kids came off the bench [auth] when LeAnthoney (Harrison) got into foul trouble. They came in and connected. Tommy Madrid played really well for us tonight.”

The Rockets came out firing against the Jaguars as they promptly hit six 3s in the opening quarter and controlled the tempo throughout.

Madrid would nail a 3-pointer from the right corner and Harrison would answer with two of his own and the Rockets had all of the confidence they would need with the early 9-0 lead. Madrid and Harrison led the Rockets offensively with 14 and 13 points on the day.

The Rocket D would create early nightmares for the Jaguars as they were kept off the scoreboard until reserve Jake Mattox hit a free throw at the 3:46 mark. Dalin Stanford picked up two blocks in the early defensive run and led the Rockets on the glass throughout the game.

With the score 10-3 and 1:52 to go, the Rockets wrapped up the opening quarter with a nice scoring blitz as freshman Xavier Garcia hit two 3s and Harrison added two buckets – one a 3 – to make it 21-6 after one period of play.

The second quarter saw a nearly even affair as the Rockets were called for numerous fouls – their 10th at the 4:46 mark – and could not buy a free throw. Despite the Rockets free-throw shooting woes – 5 of 15 on the day – they managed to keep a double-digit lead throughout the quarter, mainly due to production from many different players.

Garcia would nail his third trey to make it 29-13 and Ethan Coombes followed with one of his own for a 32-15 lead. Justin Miller came off the bench for some quality minutes late in the quarter and his bucket and free throw made it 35-17 late. Valencia tacked on two late buckets and the Goddard lead was 35-22 at the half.

The Rockets would show a lot of poise in the third quarter.

Coombes and Madrid nailed quick buckets for a 39-22 lead, but floor general Harrison would go to the bench with his 4th foul at the five-minute mark. The Rockets showed considerable patience and worked their offense as Stanford hit a nice jumper at the four-minute mark and then fed Madrid for a layup at the four-minute mark. Stanford would stay tough on the boards all while avoiding his eventual 4th foul.

Mestas was very happy with the composure his team showed with their leading scorer and ball handler on the bench.

“In the third quarter with LeAnthoney out, we just kind of went into a five-man motion game, just passing the ball, and being patient,” he said. “Basically, we were trying to run the old Princeton offense. We were really patient and we were fortunate to hold on to the lead.”

Coombes would get a layup and Miller added a free throw as the Rockets led 46-31 heading into the final frame.

“The person I was really pleased with that came off the bench was Justin Miller. He had a couple of bunnies and made some free throws. He did what he had to do coming off the bench,” said Mestas.

The Rockets continued to get great defense and stay patient on offense as they continually maintained the lead. Madrid hit a bucket off a nice pass from Harrison and then followed with a steal and lay-in for a 53-35 lead at the 3:45 mark – the largest advantage since late in the second quarter.

The Rockets had no let down and wrapped up the solid 56-43 win. They host Aztec on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. in the opening round of the Sunrise Optimist Club Poe Corn Basketball Invitational.

