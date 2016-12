Username: 1

Pecos Trails Transit has released its holiday schedule.

Today, busses will run from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Saturday, busses will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The service will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Bus service will resume Jan. 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Have a safe and happy holiday.

