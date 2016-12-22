Username: 1

Helicopter pilots and mechanics, known as maintainers, with the Tunisian military participated in graduation ceremonies held at the Eastern New Mexico University-Roswell Performing Arts Center Wednesday. (Submitted Photo)

The [auth] foreign military personnel in the north African country have been training to fly and maintain Kiowa helicopters with Integration Innovation Inc., or I3, since Aug. 13. the I3 personnel are pictured kneeling in front. The military contractor is based in Huntsville, Alabama, but now has a new training center near the Roswell International Air Center. I3 has contracts with the State Department and U.S. Army to train foreign military personnel. The company previously worked with the Afghanistan and Iraq militaries.

