Christmas services at St. Mark’s

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church will hold Christmas Eve services at 7 p.m. Saturday. The service will include Thanksgiving for Baptism and Holy Communion. A time of fellowship with cocoa and cookies will [auth] follow. On Sunday, the church will hold a Lessons and Carols Service with Holy Communion beginning at 10:15 a.m. The service traces the history of God’s light coming to our world in biblical readings and Christmas hymns. All are welcome. St. Mark’s Lutheran Church is located at 2911 N. Main St.

Christmas services at First Presbyterian

The First Presbyterian Church of Roswell will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. Worship service will be held on Sunday at 10 a.m. All are welcome. The church is located at West Third Street and Kentucky Avenue. For more information, call 622-4910.

