Username: 1

Above: Roswell junior guard Kaitlyn Holl drives to the basket during the second half of Thursday’s game against Hobbs. Holl scored 13 points in the Lady Coyotes’ 45-44 loss at Tasker Arena in Hobbs. (Photo by Jason Farmer/Hobbs News-Sun)

Below: Roswell senior guard Jaedyn De La Cerda passes the ball during the second half of the Lady Coyotes’ 45-44 loss to the Hobbs Lady Eagles Thursday at Tasker Arena in Hobbs. De La Cerda led Roswell with 17 points. (Photo by Jason Farmer/Hobbs News-Sun)

Jaedyn De La Cerda paced the Lady Coyotes with 17 points, including five treys, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Hobbs Lady Eagles handed Roswell a 45-44 loss in front of a packed Tasker Arena Thursday in Hobbs.

“Jaedyn played well,” said Roswell head coach Fernie Sanchez. “She hit a couple 3s tonight that seemed like she was shooting them from Lovington. She hit a lot of big shots to really carry us early. She’s a gamer, probably the best player I’ve ever coached. It was a great game between two really good teams.”

Amaya Lewis scored a game-high 23 points for the Lady Eagles and Kiara Knight hit a game-winning 3-pointer to propel Hobbs to the win.

“The crowd was outstanding, I couldn’t ask to be part of [auth] something as special as that. The student section was so much fun, it was unbelievable,” Lady Eagles head coach Joey Carpenter said. “We’re just fortunate enough to get away with a win there. Honestly, I don’t think we win this game if we don’t have the fan support and we don’t have that craziness and that excitement that’s on the sideline.”

Sanchez said he thought his squad handled the hostile atmosphere well despite the loss.

“It was loud, it was tough,” he said. “Anytime you can go into an environment like that and have the ball with a chance to win it at the end, you’ll take it.”

The intensity easily spilled onto the floor as both teams battled down the stretch. Hobbs (8-0) appeared in control with a 40-35 advantage late in the fourth quarter, but Roswell (9-4) managed to take a one-point lead, 43-42, with under two minutes remaining on back-to-back 3s by Holl and Melanie Martinez.

The Lady Eagles responded though as Knight was wide-open for a 3-pointer to give Hobbs the lead for good with 30 seconds to play.

Roswell junior guard Kaitlyn Holl had an opportunity to tie the game with two free throws, but she only sank one and the final 24 seconds went in the Lady Eagles’ favor.

“I kind of expected (the crowd) going into this year just because of how big (Roswell was) talking this summer,” Lewis said. “I’m just glad that we could go out there and show them what we can do. We’ve been practicing so hard. … Everybody has been saying we’ve been doing (well) and we proved that to them.”

Lewis played an instrumental role for Hobbs in the second half as the junior scored 14 of her 23 points. Knight chipped in eight points, including the crucial trey, while Amiah Smith finished with four points.

“Lewis played spectacular tonight. She proved that she’s an all-state type kid. She carried us on the defensive end and she took it to the front of the rim as much as she could tonight.” Carpenter said. “The last play, I knew they were going to draw a lot of people and I knew Kiki (Kiara Knight) could hit that shot. It’s all about having confidence in kids and right now our coaching staff has a lot of confidence in our kids.”

Holl finished with 13 points and senior forward Deavion Allen chipped in five.

“Kaitlyn had a nice night,” Sanchez said. “Jaedyn is able to open up opportunities for other girls and tonight Kaitlyn took advantage of that.”

Both teams played a closely-contested opening half as the score was tied 15-all after the first quarter and Roswell held a slim 23-21 advantage at halftime. It was a considerable difference from the first time the two teams met as Hobbs held a slim 41-37 lead after three quarters in the Nov. 29 contest in Roswell that the Lady Eagles won 63-53.

This time the Lady Coyotes slowed the pace and applied more defensive pressure. Carpenter expected the change though and it didn’t affect the Lady Eagles too much.

“(Roswell) had a good game plan to slow us up and try not to get in a running game with us at all,” he said. “They just showed a little bit of tempo, but honestly they just put two girls up and pressured us.”

Roswell is now 5-3 in contests decided by five points or less.

“It’s a great learning environment, but obviously we come to win this games, not just play ball,” said Sanchez.

The Lady Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday as they host El Paso-Franklin at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the opening round of the Goddard Holiday Classic.

Record Sports Editor AJ Dickman contributed to this report.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDRSports Doug Walp Sports Editor

« Texas investment firm purchases air center land; A hotel, apartments and possibly a restaurant are expected to be built at a projected cost of $25 million Rockets get defensive, down Valencia 56-43 »