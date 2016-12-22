Username: 1

As I once again find myself in the comforts of home and movie watching after a brutal week of finals, I cannot help but pose the following query. Which new film has now earned more than $170 million worldwide, received critical claim, and will probably receive an Oscar? The answer, dear reader, is surprisingly neither Fantastic Beasts nor Rogue One. Rather, the movie I refer to is Japanese director Makoto Shinkai’s masterpiece Kimi no Na wa (Your Name). Hailed as this generation’s “new Miyazaki” (the legendary director who gave us the gem Spirited Away), Shinkai weaves an inspiring allegory to the 2011 tsunami that hit Japan, an allegory which in turn provides themes that, while have basis in Shinto, provide new insight and meaning to this holiday season.

Without spoiling the ending, Kimi no Na wa chronicles the lives of Mitsuha and Taki, two high school students who suddenly find themselves waking up in each other’s bodies at random intervals. While this interaction provides wacky hijinks at first, both of the quickly realize through this ability that, [auth] unless they take action, Mitsuha’s entire town will be destroyed by the falling comet Tiamat. Even without knowing the ending, one can easily identify the allegory of disaster hidden in the narrative. The comet’s name, Tiamat, comes from the ancient Mesopotamian goddess Tiamat, a figure representing both the feminine creation and chaos. Much like the splitting of the beautiful comet at its zenith and its subsequent crash in to the earth comes as a devastating surprise, no one could have imagined the horrors of the earthquake, tsunami, and nuclear meltdown that occurred that fateful March 11, 2011. However, dear reader, Kimi no Na wa does not merely parallel the disaster; rather, the movie also displays the resilience and unity of the people in response, as seen in Mitsuha’s and Taki’s body switching.

While hilarious, Shinkai’s use of the body switching trope holds greater import when one considers the background of the two main protagonists. Mitsuha hails from Itomori town and belongs to a family of shrine maidens. Taki, on the other hand, lives in Tokyo and works a

part-time job at an exclusive Italian restaurant. Each of their lives represents the rural tradition and urban modernism found in Japan, two facets of a culture hit hard in the 2011 tsunami. However, just as Mitsuha and Taki unite and bond as one after sharing in each other’s experiences (whether this leads to romance I leave to the reader to discover), so too did the Japanese people come together to rebuild and persevere through this hardship. Finally, Mitsuha’s role as shrine maiden reveals one more motif that provides an admirable moral for the Christmas season despite its Shinto roots.

Amid the overarching disaster allegory, one repeatedly sees Mitsuha performing her duties as a miko (shrine maiden), from dancing kagura to making braided cords. The latter act later becomes more prominent in the narrative when Mitsuha’s grandmother states that “Tying thread is Musubi. Connecting people is Musubi. The flow of time is Musubi”. A tenet in the Shinto religion, Musubi refers to the “spirit of creation”, of birth, accomplishment, and harmony. Be it the reader, the author of this piece, your neighbor, people in a distant land, or the birds outside, everyone and everything is interconnected. Like threads interweaving into a beautiful braid, the past, present, and future are connected by the bonds we share with others. Regardless of personal creed or dogma, dear reader, the idea of harmony among friends and neighbors throughout Christmas and the rest of the year certainly deserves one’s consideration.

In the end, regardless of one’s personal opinions surrounding the Christmas season, I sincerely hope you will consider watching Kimi no Na wa when it hits American theaters and listen to its message. Just as the bond between Mitsuha and Taki brings harmony and peace, I hope the reader takes some time on Dec. 25 to celebrate their connections to the past, new friendships made in the present, and the hope of bonds to be made in the future. Have a truly merry Christmas.

———

Michael Apostol is a freshman at the University of New Mexico and can be reached at angeloapostol@hotmail.com.

Related Posts

About the Author: - RDR

« Dorothy Cook turns 100 IRS face-to-face help now by appointment »