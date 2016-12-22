Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after being called for a foul against the Utah Jazz during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016, in [auth] Oakland, Calif. The Warriors won 104-74. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Draymond Green returned to the Bay Area on Thursday to welcome his new baby boy.

Son Draymond Jamal Green Jr. was born at 3:55 a.m. Thursday, the Warriors said, and his father was set to miss Golden State’s game Thursday at Brooklyn. His status for Friday’s matchup at Detroit and Sunday at Cleveland was still to be determined.

Green leads Golden State in rebounds (8.8), assists (7.2) and steals (2.3) while averaging 10.6 points.