Dorothy Jane (Strong) Cook

Dorothy Jane (Strong) Cook will be celebrating her 100th birthday on Dec. 25 She was born in Wellington, Texas, to a mother and father who were early settlers in Texas. She often told her family about her grandmother being the owner of the local bank and her father who was the elected major of the town several times. Her mother was one of the earliest women in Texas to have a license to own her floral and greenhouse business.

She graduated from high school with highest honors and soon was married to her soulmate, J.N. Cook. Their first son was born and they had settled into a new home when J.N.’s great-grandfather offered them land in New Mexico. So the family took the offer to move to Melrose, New Mexico, with the promise of a new home and lots of land gained from the Homestead Act.

Being a city [auth] girl, Dorothy had to reinvent herself quickly. The farm was about 12 miles away from the small town of Melrose and their closest neighbor was several miles away. She quickly learned to be a pioneer woman; cooking on a wood-burning stove, carrying water from across the road from the well, and helping with the process of turning the farm animals into our daily food.

She also used the skills of flower growing learned from her mother to plant and maintain a large vegetable garden. She soon learned to save the produce by canning and storing it in the root cellar Dorothy also carried her mother’s love of flowers with her and turned the areas around her home into beautiful flower gardens. She loved growing irises, roses, and many types of flowering bushes, making the farm an oasis of beauty.

The drought of the 1950s forced the family off the farm and in 1957 they headed to Roswell.

Here the family settled in with the family joining Calvary Baptist Church on Alameda Street where Dorothy is still a member. She loved being a Sunday school teacher to young children at the hurch.

Dorothy Cook became a Welcome Wagon greeter to welcome newcomers to Roswell. She also was in the Eastern Star both in Melrose and Roswell. She was the Worthy Matron of the Melrose chapter. Dorothy is talented in the arts. She learned to play the piano as a young girl and as an adult, she played for various groups at church. She was a painter in many mediums. One of her first oil paintings was a 24- by 16-inch picture of blue birds in a tree done at age 6. She continued to paint with oils and acrylics producing many beautiful works. She also did china painting and belonged to the Roswell China Painting Club and draws with chalk.

Soon she had her Roswell yard full of the most beautiful irises and roses. She found others who loved flowers and soon had joined several garden clubs. She is still a member of the Roswell Garden and the Roswell Iris clubs. She became so skilled with irises that she became an iris judge for the state, travelling to fairs and events to judge the best of the class.

Dorothy Cook loves her church, family and friends. She has been and is an amazing woman and It is truly exciting to be able to wish her a happy 100th birthday.

You can help her have a special birthday by sending her a greeting card to honor her 100th birthday that comes on Dec. 25, Christmas Day.

Her address for cards of celebration can be sent to:

Dorothy Cook, 2725 N. Pennsylvania St., Roswell, NM 88201

