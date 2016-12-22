Username: 1

Anxiety disorders aren’t real! People with mental illnesses are just looking for attention.

As I sit here, typing away at my keyboard, trying to distract myself from the severe anxiety attack I had only minutes ago, I find those sentences very hard to believe.

The truth is simple: Despite how commonly anxiety disorders or other mental illnesses are portrayed as being attention-seeking actions that could easily be changed, the reality is nowhere near as undemanding as that portrayal makes it out to be.

I suffer from anxiety, contamination OCD, depression and various other unnamed struggles that interfere with things that would typically be far from thought about in someone else’s daily routine.

Despite the lack of rarity concerning disorders like mine and other mental illnesses in teens and young adults, there still seems to be a frustrating amount of ignorance among people who are not personally affected by them.

Many neither understand the trials present in the lives of those coping with a mental illness nor the actual details and causes of the illness itself.

This lack of understanding is mainly to blame for the stigmas and invalidating remarks that arise wherever the topic of mental illness is presented; whether online, in a movie, or in one's own home.

An anonymous commenter on a social media site is quick to jokingly portray people with OCD as being excessive with their hand washing rituals, but is not so quick to mention the disabling terror associated with not performing them.

The most common myth that I’ve witnessed surrounding mental health comes in the form of a helpful suggestion stating that the person suffering from a mental illness is entirely responsible for his or her own troubles, and that by simply not ‘’thinking about it’’ or ‘’trying harder,’’ the illness will disappear on its own; completely free from difficulties or relapses.

However, benevolent this suggestion may seem to the people giving it, the underlying assumption is both false and ultimately ineffective at producing a desirable change.

Being viewed as the main cause behind something that may be the result of a genetic tendency or a chemical imbalance that cannot be simply altered ends only with the sufferer having to deal with a strong feelings of guilt and self-hatred; essentially, such suggestions further widen the path of destruction caused by the illness itself.

After all, if someone has attempted to follow suggestions of this nature before, in hopes of instantaneous progress, and failed, he or she not only feels responsible now for a negative outcome, but also immune to the positive one that was presented as easily obtained.

If this harmful pattern of thought is prolonged or strongly reaffirmed by one’s self or the people that one is surrounded by, it can lead to a void of hope concerning improvement, which may result in detrimental outcomes; one of which is suicide.

It saddens me that, in a generation which has seen so much progress in the area of positive social changes, this devastating yet preventable outcome is still a very common one.

There are many things that could be done to bring awareness to mental illness and the serious consequences that follow a lack of it, but I would like to suggest a few things to those who may not be able to relate to or comprehend what it is like to experience a mental illness, but still wish to provide support to someone who does.

Fighting your own mind is difficult.

Stereotypes are either inaccurate or blatantly insensitive, and they will never tell the whole story.

Asking someone what he or she is going through, and asking what you could do to make that journey easier is far more effective and beneficial than attempting to give blind advice without first knowing what is needed for a solution.

Being supportive and willing to listen to someone without criticism can be the invaluable difference in the life of someone who feels as though giving up is the only option for being heard.

Realize, however, that letting someone know that you care and want to be informed also means accepting that expressing things may not come easily to someone who is overwhelmed or ashamed to reach out.

It also means respecting that person’s right to privacy when discussion just isn’t the best option.

Most importantly, don’t let fear stop you from asking someone how they are doing emotionally.

You never know when you might be the only person who does.

Remember this: It doesn’t take a lot to save someone’s life; sometimes all it takes is a simple gesture of understanding.

Jesca De Lima is a home-schooled high school junior who also attends college classes at Eastern New Mexico State University-Roswell during the summer. He can be reached at jesca.helena.de.lima@gmail.com.

