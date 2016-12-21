MENU
santapatrol

Santa Patrol is on holiday duty

December 21, 2016 • Local News

Santa patrol officer Jonathan Daniel of the Roswell Police Department stops Wednesday in the southeast Albertson’s parking [auth] lot to pass along a little Christmas cheer to an unsuspecting shopper. Four-year-old Riley Sanchez was delighted to receive her gift. “I like that man,” she told her grandmother Delma Fuentes, who was also delighted by the surprise. (Bethany Freudenthal Photo)

 

